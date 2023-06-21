Harriet Dart receiving a frosty handshake from fellow Brit Jodie Burrage after their Birmingham Classic clash has sparked amusement among tennis fans.

On June 20, Dart took on Burrage in her tournament opener at the WTA 250 event. The clash marked their third meeting on the tour, with Dart having emerged victorious in both their previous encounters. She extended her perfect head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0 by claiming a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

The post-match net exchange looked far from friendly, as Burrage doled out a quick and cold handshake to Dart.

sealed the win with a big serve & booked her second round place at the The winning moment @harriet_dart sealed the win with a big serve & booked her second round place at the #RothesayClassic The winning moment ✨@harriet_dart sealed the win with a big serve & booked her second round place at the #RothesayClassic ⏩ https://t.co/UxYSkI9RqG

The incident comes on the heels of Harriet Dart being involved in a heated net exchange with compatriot Katie Boulter at the recently concluded Nottingham Open.

Dart seemingly took issue with Boulter's post-win celebration. This led to the British No. 1 defending herself by saying she engages in a similar celebration after every match.

“It’s nothing personal. Mate, I do it every single match,” Boulter said at the time.

One user joked that the latest incident marked the need for a journalist to investigate the drama between the British women's players.

"It's time a journalist stepped up to the plate and did some proper reporting by finding out what the f*** the drama between the British women is all about," the user tweeted.

Several fans questioned why the drama between British players always seems to involve Dart.

"Why is there always tension and drama between British players and why does it always involve Harriet Dart," a fan commented.

"Crying, none of the British girls like her [Dart]," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Paul Atkinson @PaulCAAtkinson @the_LTA @harriet_dart Didn’t seem to be much love lost between Harriet & Jodie when they shook hands at the net. 🤔🤔🤔 @the_LTA @harriet_dart Didn’t seem to be much love lost between Harriet & Jodie when they shook hands at the net. 🤔🤔🤔

Ijaz Uddin @uddinbijaz97 @the_LTA 🤷‍♂️ @harriet_dart She’s not particularly keen on handshakes, is she? That aside, fatigue was sooner or later going to catch up with Andy, Jodie and Katie considering the amount of tennis they’ve played over the last couple of weeks in quick succession with very little time to recuperate.🤷‍♂️ @the_LTA @harriet_dart She’s not particularly keen on handshakes, is she? That aside, fatigue was sooner or later going to catch up with Andy, Jodie and Katie considering the amount of tennis they’ve played over the last couple of weeks in quick succession with very little time to recuperate. 😳 🤷‍♂️

winnie @englishwinnie10 @the_LTA @harriet_dart What an abrupt and unfriendly handshake. Wonder what’s the story between these 2. @the_LTA @harriet_dart What an abrupt and unfriendly handshake. Wonder what’s the story between these 2.

"We both fought really hard and I’m just happy to be through" - Harriet Dart after win over Jodie Burrage at Birmingham

The Brit wins her tournament opener at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Following her win, Harriet Dart praised Jodie Burrage's impressive run of form and acknowledged the difficult challenge she posed during the match.

“She’s a great player and she’s been on a real run,” Dart said. “She’s full of confidence, and I had to really battle out there and find a way through.”

The 26-year-old also highlighted the challenges of facing Burrage. Dart noted that the pair has developed a strong familiarity with each other's games as they share the same fitness coach and physiotherapist.

“It’s never easy as we practice together, share the same fitness coach and physio. There are no secrets. We both know each other’s game really well. It wasn’t pretty at times, but we both fought really hard and I’m just happy to be through,” she added.

Harriet Dart will take on fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the Birmingham Classic on Wednesday, June 21.

