Danielle Collins Clothing Sponsor: From playing Australian Open 2024 without official apparel to winning Miami with one of America's biggest brands

Danielle Collins won the biggest title of her career on Saturday (March 30), beating World No. 4 Elena Ryabakina to triumph at the 2024 Miami Open. And while the American winning her maiden 1000-level title during her probable last year on the WTA Tour is bound to get some attention, her recent attire choices also deserve their moment in the spotlight.

Having turned pro in 2016, Collins soon raked in some quality sponsorship deals, as big brands like New Balance and Babolat signed her up. The American, however, eventually underwent a change in sponsors a few years later. She wouldn't renew her contract with New Balance in 2021, and she also swapped Babolat for Technifibre as her racquet sponsor.

Danielle Collins subsequently played the entirety of the 2022 and the 2023 seasons without a clothing sponsor. She also arrived at this year's Australian Open without any apparel sponsor, with her campaign ending at the hands of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round.

A lot has changed for Collins since January. During this fortnight at the Miami Open, the 30-year-old donned an 'FP Movement' dress from the American retail fashion brand Free People. She was ecstatic about her new sponsor after her semifinal win earlier this week.

"I don't know. I definitely have a better outfit. I’m loving my new Free People outfit so that’s definitely a plus," Danielle Collins told Tennis.com. "Then it was a bit harder, I was still balling on a budget... This outfit is my favorite, so I think that's the biggest difference that I know."

Afterwards, Collins beat fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina and 14th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova comfortably in her semifinal and championship-match outings, respectively, to win a first-career WTA 1000 title in Miami.

With her triumph, the 30-year-old proved that the right set of clothes indeed goes a long way in ensuring success.

Danielle Collins to retire at some point in 2024 season

Danielle Collins during the 2024 Miami Open final

Danielle Collins will hang up her racquet in 2024, as she said in a press conference following her 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss to Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Australian Open.

The American has stated that she is looking forward to her "life outside of tennis" and starting a family with her boyfriend.

"This is going to be my last season competing," she told the media in Melbourne. "I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that."

"I have other things that I'd kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to kind of have the time to be able to do that. Obviously having kids is a big priority for me."

Following her quarterfinal win in Miami, the 30-year-old divulged further details about why she was thinking of retirement.

"I'm living with a chronic inflammatory disease that affects your ability to get pregnant. That's a deeply personal situation," she said. "I've explained that from time to time. At the end of the day, this is my personal choice. This is so much more than just tennis and my career. I'm enjoying my career. I'm having a lot of fun."