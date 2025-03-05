Danielle Collins drops 2-word reaction to Emma Raducanu enjoying California desert getaway ahead of Indian Wells 2025

Danielle Collins reacted to Emma Raducanu's sandy desert getaway in California ahead of Indian Wells 2025. Both women are currently gearing up for the coveted WTA 1000, which is dubbed by many in the tennis fraternity as the 'Fifth Grand Slam'.

Raducanu is currently rejuvenating herself by enjoying her time in California ahead of the Indian Wells Open, where she will look to bounce back from the underwhelming season she is currently having. She took to Instagram to share some highlights from her sandy desert getaway, where she was all smiles.

Collins dropped a two-word reaction to the Brit's cheerful post.

"The vibes🤩," the American commented.

Raducanu later responded to Collins' comment.

Raducanu has had a tumultuous few weeks due to the harrowing stalker incident that occurred during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. Early on in the match, the Brit went over to the chair umpire and after exchanging a few words, she was seen in tears and panicking.

It was later revealed that the 22-year-old was being harassed by a stalker, who approached Raducanu and started obsessively hugging her and clicking photos. Roman Kelecic, a member of the Brit's team, also revealed that the stalker had been following her in different countries. The WTA has banned the person in question from all of their events.

On the other hand, Danielle Collins has been out of action since the Australia Open, where she faced a third-round exit to the eventual champion Madison Keys.

Both players are slated to compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open next.

Emma Raducanu and Danielle Collins will play at the 2025 Indian Wells Open next

Emma Raducanu will take on Japanese talent Moyuka Uchijima in the opening round of the 2025 Indian Wells, in what will be the second meeting between the two women. Their first meeting came at the 2022 Soeul Open where the Brit won 6-2, 6-4.

The winner of their battle will play third seed Coco Gauff, who has received a bye into the second round as a result of her seeding, next.

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, is seeded 14th at the WTA 1000 event, meaning she has also received a bye. She awaits the winner of the match between Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe.

While Emma Raducanu is in the top half of the draw, headlined by the top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Danielle Collins is in the bottom half of the draw, headlined by second seed Iga Swiatek, meaning both women can only meet in the showpiece clash.

