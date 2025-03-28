Danielle Collins extends her '5-star' lifestyle to rescued pup Crash after Miami Open run

Danielle Collins recently rescued a pup during her Miami Open run and named him 'Crash.' The American tennis star eventually adopted him and is set to extend her 'five-style' lifestyle to him.

Collins was the defending champion at the Miami Open, but her run ended in the fourth round with a loss to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Although she could not take the trophy home again, she may have found something even more precious in Miami.

After her third-round win, Collins revealed that she and her team found an injured pup near the stadium a few days prior. The 31-year-old took the dog to a hospital and asked the crowd for prayers.

A few days later, she revealed on Instagram that the dog named 'Crash' had survived and will find comfort in her home. Crash joins Collins' four dogs at home living a 'luxury' lifestyle. In a recent Instagram post about Collins and Crash's story, the 31-year-old commented:

"Time for a five star life for Crash 🐾💕"

Danielle Collins' comment on Instagram | Image: Instagram @wta

Collins' 'five-star' comment is a reference to her Australian Open controversy. In Melbourne this year, the American faced a hostile crowd but hit back at them by claiming that they fund her 'five-star' vacation and lifestyle by buying tickets.

In a post on Instagram later, Collins revealed that she had gone for the promised vacation to the Bahamas and her dog, Quincy, also enjoyed it.

Chris Evert reacts to Danielle Collins' act of rescuing dog 'Crash'

Danielle Collins at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

On Instagram, Danielle Collins shared an adorable image with her new rescued pup 'Crash.' In the caption, she revealed that the dog was recovering and enjoying his second chance at life.

"Crash is recovering and finally out of the hospital after five days on oxygen support. His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he's definitely enjoying all the love he's receiving. He's curious, affectionate and grateful for a second chance at life.... I'm just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed. I've officially adopted him. Once he finishes recovering he'll be attending school," she wrote.

The post was shared on X and American tennis icon Chris Evert noted it. She reshared it and wrote:

"So kind of you!"

Expand Tweet

After a great run in 2024 that catapulted her into the Top 10, Danielle Collins has suffered a slow start to 2025. She holds a 6-4 record in the season and will now move onto the clay swing.

