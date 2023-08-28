Danielle Collins thinks of herself as an "old soul" at heart, finding solace in tending to her plants or immersing herself in a good book.

Collins entered the 2023 US Open with a season record of 16-15. Earlier in the year, she performed her best at the ATX Open and the Adelaide International 2, reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.

Before embarking on her campaign at Flushing Meadows, the American successfully advanced to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, coming all the way from the qualifiers.

Continuing her impressive performance, Danielle Collins secured victories against Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, and Leylah Fernandez to secure her place in the last eight. However, her remarkable run in Montreal was ended by top seed Iga Swiatek.

Then at the Cincinnati Open, Collins emerged victorious in the first round by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. However, her journey was cut short in the second round after she was again defeated by Swiatek.

After her victory against Pavlyuchenkova, during an interview with Tennis.com, Danielle Collins expressed her affinity for nurturing her plants and indulging in a good book, saying:

“I’m just this old soul at heart who wants to be watering my plants or reading a book."

Currently in action at the 2023 US Open, Collins defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-0 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. In the second round, Danielle Collins will face off against the victor of the match between Belgium's Elise Mertens and Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

“I like to prioritize my time so I can be present and in the moment” - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at a press conference

Danielle Collins also expressed her concern about feeling disconnected when she is active on social media. She believes that being constantly engaged in social media demands a great deal of "thoughtfulness and creativity," which can hinder her ability to be fully present in real-life situations.

Collins emphasized the importance of prioritizing her time wisely, allowing her to be fully in the moment.

“I feel like a lot of times I’m not able to be present if I’m active on social media because it requires so much thoughtfulness and creativity. It’s not that I don’t have those things, but I like to prioritize my time so I can be present and in the moment,” Collins said in the same interview.

The 29-year-old expressed that social media is not her forte, but she is eager to enhance her skills in order to better connect with her fans and supporters.

“I guess that’s just not my talent. I would certainly like to improve so that I could engage more with fans the awesome people supporting me,” Danielle Collins said.