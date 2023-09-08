Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set down to beat American 17th seed Madison Keys in a third-set tie-break and advance to the 2023 US Open final against home favorite Coco Gauff.

Despite Keys serving for the victory in the second set, Sabalenka defeated the 2017 runner-up to win 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), and 7-6 (10-5) and advance to her second Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka's semifinal comeback at the New York Major, after losing the first set 6-0, makes her only the third woman in the Open Era to achieve this feat, after former World No. 1s Steffi Graf and Ana Ivanovic.

There was an amusing moment during the third set tie-break at 7-6(7-3) when Sabalenka thought she had won a bit earlier than she actually had. She even tossed her racquet in celebration, but then reality quickly set in.

Tennis fans found the incident hilarious and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings. One user stated that they knew it was going to happen and added:

"I knew she was going to do that. lol Loved it. Credit for getting back to business after realizing the mistake."

Another user stated that they did a mental revision to be assured that the final set tie-break in a Grand Slam tournament lasts until 10 points and quickly got amused when Sabalenka appeared to be confused as well.

"I actually did a mental revision before the point like “Okay, final set tiebreak is until 10 points in a slam, right? Right.” And then she goes and does this," the user wrote.

According to another fan, Danielle Collins would be "proud" of the situation owing to how the American also prematurely celebrated match victory in a tie-break at the Australian Open earlier this year.

"Danielle Collins would be proud," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Going into this final, I have to focus on myself and prepare myself for another fight" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 US Open.

The 2023 US Open final will pit Aryna Sabalenka against Coco Gauff, a home favorite. The two have faced each other five times on the WTA tour, with Gauff holding a 3-2 head-to-head advantage.

That said, the Belarusian has won their most recent meeting in the 2023 Indian Wells quarterfinals.

Sabalenka spoke highly of Gauff in her on-court interview after her semifinal win. She also promised to fight and play at her best in the final on Saturday.

"She improved a lot. So it's a different player. Going into this final, I think I just have to focus on myself and prepare myself for another fight," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"No matter what, just keep fighting and keep playing my best and do my best. What else can you do? You just have to be there and you have to fight for it," she added.