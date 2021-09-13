Daniil Medvdev, Emma Raducanu win US Open titles but Novak Djokovic & Ashleigh Barty continue to top world rankings

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead the world rankings despite falling short in their attempt to add another Major to their CV at the just concluded US Open.

Djokovic, who fell one match short of winning the calendar-year Grand Slam and a record 21st Major title, has begun his 338th week at the top of the ATP rankings. The Serb is now just 40 weeks away from breaking the all-time record (including both men and women) for most weeks at world No. 1.

That combined record - 377 weeks - is currently held by Steffi Graf. Novak Djokovic already holds the men's record, having broken Roger Federer's mark of 310 earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, cemented his position as the second-best player in the world by winning his maiden Slam title. The Russian would have a real shot at taking over the No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic in the first half of 2022, as Djokovic will have a lot of points to defend.

Djokovic and Medvedev are followed in the rankings by Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3), Alexander Zverev (No. 4) and Andrey Rublev (up two spots to a new career-best No. 5).

Elsewhere in the top 10, the injured Rafael Nadal dropped one spot to No. 6 and Matteo Berrettini climbed one spot to a new career-high No. 7. Dominic Thiem, who was unable to defend his 2020 US Open title due to injury, dropped two spots to No. 8, while Roger Federer stayed put at No. 9.

Casper Ruud climbed one spot to a new career high of No. 10. Ruud has now become the first Norwegian player in history to break into the top 10 of the world rankings.

There were also new career highs for US Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (+4 to No. 11), 20-year-old Jannik Sinner (+2 to No. 14), Chile's Cristian Garin (+2 to No. 17) and America's Reilly Opelka (+5 to No. 20).

Even US Open quarterfinalists Carlos Alcaraz and Botic van de Zandschulp made impressive gains to reach new personal bests this week. Alcaraz moved up 17 spots to No. 38 while Van de Zandschulp climbed 55 spots to No. 62.

Ashleigh Barty begins 93rd week as World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

Ashleigh Barty has begun her 58th consecutive week and 93rd overall week on the top of the WTA rankings list. Barty has the ninth longest reign at the No. 1 spot in women's tennis history, and looks all set to overtake Lindsay Davenport (98 weeks) for eighth spot soon.

The Australian is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Karolina Pliskova (+1 to No. 3), Elina Svitolina (+1 to No. 4) and Naomi Osaka (-2 to No. 5).

The big moves on the women's side came from the two teenagers who stole the headlines throughout the US Open fortnight. US Open champion Emma Raducanu skyrocketed 127 spots to No. 23 while runner-up Leylah Fernandez jumped 45 spots to No. 28.

Leylah Fernandez (L) and Emma Raducanu with their 2021 US Open trophies

There were also new career-highs for US Open quarterfinalist Barbora Krejcikova (+2 to No. 7), US Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari (+5 to No. 13), Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (+3 to No. 18) and 17-year-old American Coco Gauff (+4 to No. 19).

