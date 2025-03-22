"Daniil Medvedev always blames everything other than himself";"He's spot on" - Fans react to Russian's heated complaint about balls at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev complaining about the tennis balls during his shocking second-round defeat to Jaume Munar at the 2025 Miami Open has sparked discussions among tennis fans. The Russian has often been complaining about the tennis balls currently in use.

Medvedev has been undergoing a rough patch for a long time failing to produce the quality of tennis fans have been accustomed to seeing him play. However, things have gone from bad to worse for him in 2025 as he has struggled to make it to the latter stages of the tournament. After a positive semifinal run at the Indian Wells Masters, the Russian looked to shift fortune in his favor at the Miami Open.

However, things didn't go according to his plan as he suffered a shocking 2-6, 3-6 defeat to Jaume Munar in his opening match. Interstingly, during the match, Daniil Medvedev complained about the balls stating that they were "Just not good enough" for a professional tournament. The Russian has complained about the state of the balls on many occasions.

Medvedev's comments caused mixed reactions among tennis fans. Some felt the former World No. 1 always blamed everything other than himself

"Always blames everything other than himself. Can comfortably predict he won’t be in the top 10 for much longer," the fan felt.

Others felt that the 29-year-old's complaints were justified.

"He is playing badly but he is spot on, hardcourts have become slower than clay," the fan agreed.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans, some being in favor of the Russian, while others calling out his behavior.

"In other words, he’s angry that he’s losing," a fan said.

"Everyone else and their mothers are playing and winning with the same balls, he can't keep complaining about it forever..," a fan quipped.

"It’s visible from the stream that the balls are losing their velocity mid-flight. Meddy kinda has a point," a fan thought.

"Whether you like him or not, the balls should be consistent across all tournaments. More players need to voice their concerns - without players, there are no tournaments! No tournaments, no fans. No fans, no money," a fan opined.

Daniil Medvedev later revealed that he wasn't 100% fit for the match.

"I had some problems after Indian Wells" - Daniil Medvedev opens up about his physical struggles

Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

During the post-match press conference, Daniil Medvedev revealed that he wasn't 100% fit coming into the match, however, he also gave Jaume Munar his flowers for a scintillating performance.

"Yeah, I was not 100% physically, but I tried my best to get into the match. Every day was better and better. I had some problems after Indian Wells. Can happen. He played well, so that's why, you know, I wouldn't go to the match if I would kind of definitely know I'm not ready to win."

Daniil Medvedev will enter the European clay swing next. It is interesting to note that his last title came at the 2023 Italian Open, his only title on clay.

