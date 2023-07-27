Daniil Medvedev and family attend Max Verstappen's stepdaughter Penelope's birthday party; parents Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat celebrate

Daniil Medvedev, his wife Daria and baby daughter Alisa were recently spotted at Max Verstappen’s step daughter Penelope's birthday party.

Dutch-Belgian Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen has been in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, the daughter of former Brazilian racing driver Nelson Piquet since 2021.

Piquet was previously dating Russian racing driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she welcomed a child – daughter Penelope - in July 2019. Ahead of her fourth birthday on July 27, the trio arranged a birthday party for Penelope in Monaco.

Many of Max Verstappen’s colleagues, including Lando Norris, Nyck de Vries and Thierry Vermulen were in attendance.

Also present were Daniil Medvedev, his wife Daria, and their baby daughter Alisa, who was born in October 2022.

Medvedev with wife and daughter at Penelope's birthday party, as seen in @hanushkaa Instagram story

The Russian tennis player has been vocal about his love for racing, and has frequently been spotted with Formula 1 drivers during his off days in Monaco, where he resides with his family. It is also worth noting that the former World No. 1 is friends with compatriot Daniil Kvyat.

Daniil Medvedev pulls out of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington

Daniil Medvedev will aim for his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev has extended his tennis absence by pulling out of the upcoming Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington (July 31 – August 6). The Russian, whose best result at the ATP 500 event has been a runner-up finish in 2019, has not specified any reason for the withdrawal yet.

The Russian was last seen in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he made his semifinal debut, but lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev has found immense success so far this season. He has won 46 matches so far, and has lost just nine. The 27-year-old has clinched an impressive five titles – in Rotterdam, Qatar, Dubai, Miami and Rome.

He ranks just behind World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in regard to the number of titles and matches won – Alcaraz has won six titles and won 47 matches.

Daniil Medvedev, a self-proclaimed hardcourt specialist, will now look to rest and recover before his kicks off his North American swing. The Russian, who was unable to defend his 2021 US Open title at last year’s event, will hope to make a convincing return this time around as he bids for his second Grand Slam title in New York.

Following his Wimbledon loss to Carlos Alcaraz, the World No. 3 stated that he will be aiming to try harder in the coming Slams.

“It's great to prove that again and again I can be in the deepest stages of the biggest tournaments. But I will be disappointed with the loss. The only thing I can say to myself is next time, try better. Try to win a Slam next time. Try to beat Alcaraz or whoever else next time. That's the only way till you finish your career,” he said.