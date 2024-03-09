Tennis fans recently engaged in a spirited debate over what would be categorized as the hardest loss of Novak Djokovic's career.

While Djokovic has enjoyed considerable success on tour, he has also faced his share of bitter defeats during his illustrious career. Recently, a fan sparked a discussion on social media, posing the question of the Serb's hardest-ever loss.

Among the options provided were the World No. 1's narrow five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal in the 2013 French Open semifinal and his loss to Stan Wawrinka in the 2015 Roland Garros final.

The fan also included more recent choices, including the Serb's loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final and his close defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

The consensus among fans leaned heavily towards Novak Djokovic's straight sets loss to Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, as it ended his hopes of achieving the Calendar Slam. One fan cited the 36-year-old's breaking down in tears during the final as evidence of the magnitude of the occasion.

"Medvedev and losing the calendar slam was clearly the hardest on him. Those sobs...," one fan posted.

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

"2021 U.S. Open. That’s a final I can’t even watch. And at least after Wimbledon 2023 he rebounded very quickly. But the months following the 2021 U.S. Open final were awful except for Paris Masters," another fan chimed in.

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

However, other fans offered a different perspective, suggesting that Djokovic's failure to secure a medal for Serbia at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 editions of the Olympics had hurt him more than his losses at Grand Slam events.

"I think his most recent Olympics losses hurt him more than any Slam final," one fan commented.

"100%, he wants the Olympics for Serbia more than any Slam for himself," another fan shared.

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

"Might even say Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics inbetween Wimbledon and that US Open," another fan wrote.

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Cletharlow from discussion intennis Expand Post

"The thought of it excites me" - Novak Djokovic on potentially competing in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently contemplated the possibility of competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. While he admitted that it was a distant prospect, he remained open to the idea.

"Everything is on the cards. I just don’t know how many cards I have left, you know. Let’s see. It’s still very far to think about – Los Angeles Olympic Games," he said in his pre-tournament press conference at the Indian Wells Masters.

Expressing excitement at the idea of making another appearance at the global sporting event, the Serb asserted that he couldn't commit his participation just yet.

"But the thought of it excites me, of course. Love to play that. As we know, Olympics come every four years. I can’t really commit to that yet," he added.

Djokovic is currently competing at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, taking on Aleksandar Vukic in his tournament opener. The World No. 1 is attempting to break his tie with Roger Federer and clinch his sixth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis