Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa can't contain her excitement as she dances in public during Easter holidays

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev enjoyed a break from the sport and spent time with his family for Easter. During their outing, his daughter Alisa displayed her dance moves on the street in Monte-Carlo as she couldn't contain her glee.
The Russian has been married to Daria Medvedeva since 2018 and has a daughter and another child whose identity has not been disclosed publicly by the couple. His wife is also often spotted cheering for Medvedev during his matches, and the star, too, appreciates her taking care of his family while he is busy with his demanding schedule.
After the 29-year-old had a difficult time in the Monte-Carlo Masters as Alex de Minaur defeated him in the Round of 16, his wife posted a clip of their daughter dancing away on her Instagram story, as the tennis star refreshes himself and hopes for a solid comeback in Madrid.
Watch the clip here:
The tennis star thanked Medvedeva during a post-match interview after his second-round win at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month. He was elated to see his wife in the stands cheering for him and shared his appreciation for her:
"We'll I'm always glad when she's here of course. It's a little bit harder to travel with our daughter but we try. Actually, she's with us quite often at tournaments and I'm always pleased when she's in the box."
Medvedev is also known for often making fun comments about his wife during interviews.
Daniil Medvedev on how arguing with his wife is like a drug
During the ATP 500 tournament in Doha earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev, in one of his post-match interviews, highlighted how arguing with his wife is like a drug to him and that it gives him a boost of adrenaline.
“Competition. Competition is a drug. Competition is adrenaline. A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition. Sometimes video games. Sometimes something less. Sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right," Daniil Medvedev said.
Medvedev will likely be seen next at the Mutua Madrid Open and work to reclaim his former glory.