Prior to her 2023 US Open match against Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina hilariously promoted her YouTube channel while being interviewed by Rennae Stubbs.

In a primetime night session match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, Daria Kasatkina crashed out of the US Open with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. Before entering the court for the match, the Russian took part in a mandatory pre-match interview in the player hallway.

Kasatkina was asked by Rennae Stubbs about her preparations ahead of the highly sought-after night session.

“How do you prepare for a night match?” Stubbs asked.

Instead of answering the former player’s question, Daria Kasatkina took the opportunity to urge tennis fans and viewers to subscribe to her YouTube channel. The player hilariously confessed that she and her girlfriend spent the whole day pondering over the best way to make the public aware of it.

“Well, honestly, we spent the whole day yesterday thinking how to promote my YouTube channel, and I think this is it,” the Russian said. “Guys, subscribe. Just search my surname on YouTube and you’ll find it. And in case the match isn’t going to be interesting, you can always watch the YouTube.”

After coming out as gay in mid-2022, Daria Kasatkina went public with her relationship with Russian figure skater Natalia Zabiiako.

The couple launched their vlogging channel called “Zabiiako & Kasatkina” late last year. They have since uploaded several videos giving a peek into their life while traveling for tournaments around the world. The vlogs also highlight the former World No. 8’s off-court interactions with her tennis colleagues.

At the moment, the couple has shared 82 videos, amassing more than 23,000 subscribers.

How Daria Kasatkina fared at the 2023 US Open

Kasatkina at the 2023 US Open

Daria Kasatkina has accumulated decent results with 32 wins and 21 losses in the ongoing season but she hasn’t been able to replicate her success from the past year yet.

In August 2022, the Russian won two titles at the WTA 500 San Diego Open and the WTA 250 in Granby. In 2023, however, her best results have been - two runner-up trophies at the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 and the WTA 500 Eastbourne International. She was also unable to defend her French Open semifinal appearance from last year and was knocked out in the fourth round.

She, however, earned a commendable result at the ongoing US Open. Kasatkina, who was defeated in the opening round in 2022, replicated her best result from 2017 by advancing to the fourth round of this year’s tournament. During the campaign, she defeated Alycia Parks, Sofia Kenin, and Greet Minnen before crashing out against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

In the upcoming tournaments, World No. 13 Daria Kasatkina will look to recover her position in the rankings chart, having commenced the 2023 season with a career-high ranking of World No. 8.