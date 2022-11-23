Daria Kasatkina reacts to her girlfriend playing tennis for the first time

Daria Kasatkina took to social media on Tuesday to react to her partner Natalia Zabiiako playing tennis for the first time.

In a YouTube interview with a Russian blogger in July this year, Kasatkina revealed that she was homosexual and made public her relationship with Natalia Zabiiakoi:

"It's just important to be happy, to be open. To be yourself is the most important. I'm really happy with the way everything is going. I'm just happy this way and blessed. Thanks to the people who support me and who were always with me."

The couple has risen to prominence among tennis fans since then. Zabiiako, a renowned figure skater, uploaded a video of her playing tennis on her Instagram account and wrote:

"Playing first time in my life, 0% technique, 100% passion, WATCH TILL THE END!!! SINGER: @kasatkina."

The reel went viral, garnering several thousand views. Daria Kasatkina reacted to the reel by sharing it and writing:

"Awesome for the 1st time, Watch till the end to hear check my soundtrack."

Daria Kasatkina celebrated her one-year anniversary with her girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako

Daria Kasatkina recently shared a heartwarming picture on social media about her anniversary with her partner Natalia Zabiiako.

The Russian couple was on vacation on the Maldives' Bolifushi Island. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Kasatkina referred to Zabiiako as "the best person."

"Celebrating 1 year with the best person, in a very beautiful place #love."

Kasatkina has previously underlined the significance of athletes being upfront about their sexuality, particularly because doing so would show support for young people going through the same struggles:

"It is important to talk about these things [one's sexuality]. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support. I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, talk about it. It helps."

Kasatkina also had a lot to say about Russian society, which she described as having "many taboos," including those around homosexuality. She cynically wondered why she would deliberately make things difficult for herself if being homosexual was something she could manage. She has nothing but scorn for individuals back home who made fun of others over their sexual orientation:

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it's no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?"

