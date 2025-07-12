To mark the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, the US and Polish embassies took part in a playful bet. Swiatek and Anisimova will fight it out for their first grasscourt title.

In a lighthearted diplomatic gesture, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw made a friendly bet ahead of the Wimbledon final. Both embassies agreed on a fun culinary wager.

If Poland’s Swiatek wins, the spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw will have to eat a bowl of pasta with strawberries. It’s a traditional Polish dish loved by Swiatek, and has taken Wimbledon by storm for how unusual it is. Even Amanda Anisimova was surprised upon hearing about it from the Pole.

On the other hand, if America’s Anisimova comes out on top, the Head of Communications at the Polish Embassy in Washington will take on the classic American peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Swiatek and Anisimova have never faced each other on tour, making this Wimbledon final their first-ever meeting. While Swiatek chases her sixth Grand Slam title, Anisimova is aiming for her maiden one.

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are in solid form ahead of Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are set for a thrilling clash in the Wimbledon final. Both arrive in top form, with contrasting journeys and plenty on the line.

Anisimova has been on a tear this grass season. She began her Wimbledon campaign with a stunning double bagel in the first round. Since then, she’s defeated multiple experienced players and pulled off a remarkable win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Her 2024 grass form has been impressive overall, with a quarterfinal appearance in Berlin and a final in Queen's. This is her first Grand Slam final, and at just 23, she's making big waves after returning from a mental health break earlier in her career.

Meanwhile, Swiatek, chasing her sixth Grand Slam, is playing her second consecutive final after reaching the title match in Bad Homburg. She’s yet to win a title since the 2024 French Open and will be eager to end that drought. At Wimbledon, she’s looked sharp, especially in her semifinal, where she dismantled Belinda Bencic in dominant fashion.

With both players in form and eyeing their first grass-court Slam, Saturday’s final promises to be electric.

