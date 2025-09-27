  • home icon
Days after marrying Denis Shapovalov, wife Mirjam announces shock retirement from tennis at the age of 27

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 27, 2025 14:25 GMT
Denis Shapovalov
Mirjam Shapovalov [L] and Denis Shapovalov [R] | Source: Getty Images

The current ATP World No. 26, Denis Shapovalov's wife, Mirjam Shapovalov, has announced her retirement from professional tennis. The former Swedish player last played at the 2025 Madrid Open and married the Canadian player on September 9, at Lesante Cape, Akrotiri village in Zakynthos, Greece.

The former WTA World No. 123, Mirjam Shapovalov, has clinched ten singles titles and two doubles titles in the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour. She won the 2023 W100 Ilkley Trophy, a WTA Challenger 125 event, after defeating Emma Navarro in the final round. Apart from these feats, she has also won one doubles title in the WTA Challenger tournaments.

The Stockholm, Sweden native began dating Denis Shapovalov in 2019; however, both of them were familiar with each other before going around as they played on international junior tennis tournaments, as per Town and Country Magazine. They announced their engagement in July 2023.

In her interview with Expressen, Mirjam shared her thoughts on her retirement while highlighting the physical challenges she went through after undergoing surgery:

"Yes, I have put the racket on the shelf. I feel like I have achieved and experienced so much in my career, even though I did not reach the ranking that many people think is 'the only thing that matters', which is often top-10, top-50 or something like that. I have qualified for grand slams on all surfaces, played against the world number two at Wimbledon, represented Sweden from junior to senior, beat top-30 players and so much more fun."
She continued:

"When it took significantly longer to recover from the surgery that affected hormones and general well-being, I basically had to 'start over' the ranking journey. And I feel like I have so many other ideas and things I want to try, that I decided to love the sport from the sidelines instead. You only get one life and I have dedicated 25 years to tennis now."
Her husband, Denis Shapovalov, last played at the 2025 Japan Open and was defeated in the first round by the former World No. 47, German player, Daniel Altmaier.

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam's wedding day featured their pet companion in a tuxedo

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam's wedding day also saw their pet, a poodle mix, Yatzy, in a tuxedo. The couple who are dog lovers also fostered a dog named Merlin, and he was later adopted.

In one of the pictures featured in the ATP Tour's Instagram post, the groom was seen holding Yatzy, who was sporting the suit adorably.

Their wedding day was attended by family and close friends, and the bride wore a gown designed by Ukrainian bridal fashion brand Milla Nova, as per People Magazine.

Edited by Mitali
