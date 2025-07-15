Days after Wimbledon heartbreak, Frances Tiafoe receives a major boost from $14,000,000-worth rapper Pusha T's unexpected shoutout

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe received a shout-out from rapper Pusha T on his latest album, "Let God Sort Em Out", an album he made with his brother, Malice. Tiafoe last competed at Wimbledon where he exited in the second round after his loss to Cameron Norrie. He was mentioned on Pusha T's latest track, with the rapper's net worth being $14 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Tiafoe made his breakthrough in 2018, when he claimed his first-ever ATP singles title at the Delray Beach Open at the age of 20. He would go on to reach the semifinals of the U.S Open in 2022, becoming the first American man to do so since 2006. Tiafoe also won the Stuttgart Open the next year and the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Texas as well.

In Pusha T's song "Inglorious Bastards", the tennis sensation received a special mention (0:30 onwards):

"Watching Tiafoe with the Open, That's the only back and forth that I'm posting"

Lyrics available on Spotify - (Source: @TheTennisLetter/Twitter)

Pusha T has often shared his support for Frances Tiafoe and even cheered him on at the 2023 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe and Pusha T first met in Paris a few years back

Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe and Pusha T share a close relationship, with the pair first meeting in Paris through a mutual friend. According to the ATP Tour, the rapper said in March 2024:

"It's been really good to meet Frances. I think we met probably a year, maybe a year and a half ago in Paris. From then it was a quick dinner. We have a mutual friend, [we had a] quick dinner. That has turned into us just communicating and following each other all around the country to these matches, campaigns with 2K, and just really [organically getting along], just out of a genuine love for tennis and being from the DMV area.”

“Always loved the sport and that's how our mutual friend connected [us],” Pusha T said. “He was like, ‘Man, Pusha loves tennis. You from Maryland. He from Virginia. Y'all gotta link up, y'all both in Paris.’ So just from that initial meetup man, we've been just running around city to city, country to country.”

The rapper has even attended some of Tiafoe's matches, such as the U.S Open. Tiafoe has made the semifinals of the tournament on two occasions - 2022 and 2024.

