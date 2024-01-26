Coco Gauff being asked whether Aryna Sabalenka's grunts affected her focus in their semifinal clash at the 2024 Australian Open has sparked discontent among tennis fans.

Sabalenka avenged her 2023 US Open final defeat to Gauff in commanding fashion, beating the American 7-6(2), 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes to reach her second consecutive Australian Open final. The Belarusian showcased her powerful brand of tennis during the clash, striking 33 winners, accompanied by her characteristic grunt.

Following her loss, Coco Gauff was asked whether the World No. 2's grunt was 'distracting.' However, the 19-year-old dismissed the notion entirely, pointing out that Sabalenka's grunt remained consistent and wasn't extended on crucial points as an intentional tactic.

"No. I mean, I played her a lot, so I can't sit here and say that the grunt is distracting," Coco Gauff said in her post-match press conference. "I said, I didn't notice it. When you playing her, you know that's what she's going to do. I don't think it's a tactic or anything. I think that's just how she plays tennis."

"Yeah, I mean, it didn't bother me. I mean, I don't get how it can bother someone. But yeah, it doesn't bother me because it's consistent. If she did it extended on certain balls, then I would be like, Okay, it's ridiculous. No, I think that's just her. It's fine. There has been other grunters in the past. It doesn't bother me," she added.

While tennis fans were impressed with Coco Gauff's sensible response, they took issue with the question about Aryna Sabalenka's grunt being asked in the first place.

One fan shared a clip of the interaction from the press conference and called out the journalist for the "unnecessary" inquiry.

"What an unnecessary question from you @simonbriggs," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans suggested double standards, questioning whether Carlos Alcaraz's opponents were ever subjected to a similar line of questioning about his grunt.

"Did they ever asked that to Alcaraz's opponents?" a fan commented.

"We are still talking about women’s grunts? Has anyone asked the men their thoughts on Carlos’s grunts? Cause they are much louder," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Coco Gauff on Australian Open final: "I don't think Aryna Sabalenka is going to go in there nervous, she didn't play like it today"

During her press conference, Coco Gauff graciously imparted some valuable advice for the other semifinalists, Zheng Qinwen and Dayana Yastremska, about taking on Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

"I mean, anything can happen in a Grand Slam final. I do think from experience the other two girls playing their first final, it's going to be a different feeling. I just feel like my first final I was just so nervous. I think to win against her, you just need to treat it like any other match and not put so much weight on it," Coco Gauff said.

The 19-year-old emphasized that overcoming their nerves would be crucial for Zheng and Yastremska, as Sabalenka would not be dealing with such anxiety.

"Yeah, I think they just have to get over their nerves. I don't think Aryna is going to go in there nervous. She didn't play like it today. Yeah, just get over your nerves. I don't know the game plan. I do know a game plan, but I'm not going to say it because it didn't work today," she added.

Zheng Qinwen claimed a commanding 6-4, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. She will battle it out against Sabalenka in the Australian Open final on Saturday, January 27.