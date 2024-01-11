Tennis fans recently reacted to the 2024 Australian Open women's draw, with Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all facing a tough challenge.

The draw for the Melbourne Slam was recently released, revealing some challenging opponents for top-seeded Swiatek. She will kick off her campaign by going head-to-head with former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round. Upon winning, she will then face the winner of the clash between Danielle Collins and Angelique Kerber.

Kenin, Collins and Kerber all pose a strong challenge for the Pole who is yet to win an Australian Open title. Her most notable performance at this tournament came in 2022, where she reached the semifinals, only to be defeated by Collins.

Fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the draw. One of them expressed their discontent, claiming that the organizers had done Iga Swiatek "dirty" by placing her in a bracket where she might potentially face several former Australian Open champions.

"Wow they really did Iga dirty with that draw didn't they. She could be facing former AO champions/finalists in 5 different rounds, Svitolina in another one, and just a more simple match in the 3R. Kenin, Kerber/Collins, Bouzková*, Svitolina*, Azarenka, Rybakina, Sabalenka," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Naomi Osaka is pitted against Caroline Garcia for her opening match. This matchup prompted a fan to state that Osaka's campaign would come to an end after the first round itself.

"The draw for Naomi ends in R1 😭 😭 😭 ," a fan posted.

Another fan stated that Emma Raducanu will have to return home after her first-round match as she will face a tough challenge against American player Shelby Rogers.

"On Yh Emma will be on a flight back to Heathrow for sure," the posted posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek on her performance ahead of 2024 Australian Open: "I'm not going to feel rusty in Melbourne when I start my first-round matches"

Iga Swiatek speaking to the press

Iga Swiatek recently concluded her campaign at the 2024 United Cup with Poland and led her country to the final. The Germans staged an impressive comeback and defeated Poland 2-1 at the Ken Rosewall Arena to win their first-ever United Cup title.

Swiatek secured the first point for Poland in the women's singles category. She delivered a strong performance, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0. The World No. 1 had also partnered up with Hubert Hurkacz for the deciding mixed doubles.

During the post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek discussed her preparations for the 2024 Australian Open. Despite Poland's loss, she expressed how she had learned valuable lessons from her singles match and was eager to incorporate them into her game.

The World No. 1 stated that she was "not going feel rusty" because she participated in the mixed team event while commencing her campaign at the Melbourne Slam. She revealed that she had worked on refining her game and was thrilled with the positive impact these adjustments had on her performance.

"Well, I for sure will take, yeah, feedback from my singles matches, but I'm happy that I, you know, played in a solid way. I'm not going to feel rusty in Melbourne when I start my first-round matches. Yeah, I'm glad that, you know, all of the things that I worked on actually I improved," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek also shared her insights on playing mixed doubles alongside Hubert Hurkacz. She stated that playing the mixed doubles match has served as a valuable learning opportunity that will benefit her in the future.

"Mixed doubles, it's always a great, you know, kind of lesson for me to play any kind of doubles. But for sure playing with Hubi, I think we're going to use it in next years of our careers. So any match is a great chance for us to learn. For sure, I did learn," Iga Swiatek added.

