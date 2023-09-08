Coco Gauff has stated that she has learned to drown out the external noise in her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old came close to winning her career-first Major at the French Open last year. She had a dominant run in Paris, beating the likes of Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens, and Martina Trevisan without dropping a set.

Gauff, who became the youngest player to reach the Roland Garros final since Kim Clijsters in 2001, locked horns with Iga Swiatek in the title match. The Pole was flawless on the day, defeating the American teenager 6-1, 6-3 to win her second claycourt Major.

At the US Open this fortnight, Gauff has embarked on another dominant Slam run, reaching the final with a straight sets defeat of Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday, September 7.

At the post-match interview, Gauff spoke about how she lacked self-belief at the French Open last year. She also touched upon how she decided to skip

"Playing that match (French Open final), the whole tournament felt like a surprise to me. I wasn't expecting the final here either, but I just think then I was really winning and just relieved that I made it to a final because so many people expected a lot of things from me. I think I just didn't really believe that I had it in me, especially at the time playing Iga, who was on a winning streak and everything," she said.

"But this time around, I have been focusing more on myself and my expectations of myself. Not going on social media or listening to people who believe that I can or believe that I can't. I have just been really focusing on myself. I really believe that now I have the maturity and ability to do it," she added.

The World No. 6 further stated that she will be happy with her US Open campaign irrespective of what happens in the final on Saturday.

"Regardless of what happens on Saturday, I'm really proud of how I have been handling the last few weeks," she expressed.

"It would be really cool for American tennis in general" - Coco Gauff on possibly facing Madison Keys in US Open 2023 final

Madison Keys in action at the 2023 US Open.

Next up for Coco Gauff is a title match with either Madison Keys or Aryna Sabalenka, two players who are facing off in the other semifinal. If Keys emerges victorious, it will set up the first all-American women's final in New York since Keys lost to Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Speaking on the possibility of facing her compatriot in the final, Gauff said:

"I think that if it were an all-American matchup, it would be really cool for American tennis in general. The last time that happened was actually when she was in the final and I was in the final juniors. That would be a crazy kind of moment, full-circle moment," she said.

"Would I have ever thought that this would happen then at 13? Probably not. That would be really cool," she added.

The US Open women's singles final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9.