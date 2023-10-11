Diego Schwartzman, Fabio Fognini, and J Balvin react to Carlos Alcaraz’s stylish outfit in Shanghai

Carlos Alcaraz has been impressing fans and fellow players with his on-court performance and his style off it.

The 20-year-old, who is chasing his third Masters 1000 title of the year, took a day off to relax and explore the city of Shanghai. He shared some pictures of his outing, where he received compliments from Diego Schwartzman, Fabio Fognini, and J Balvin for his fashion choices.

Alcaraz has also shown that he has a flair for fashion and a taste for luxury. In his social media post, the Spaniard can be seen posing with a green Louis Vuitton ‘Speedy’ bag by Pharrell Williams. He also wore a pair of J Balvin x Nike Air Jordan 3 ‘Medellin Sunset’ sneakers, which are inspired by the Colombian singer’s hometown.

"Day of rest in Shanghai! 🔋 We’re ready for tomorrow’s match! 🔥 @louisvuitton," Alcaraz wrote.

Schwartzman, who is currently ranked No. 130 in the world and is also competing in Shanghai, commented:

"Of course charlyyyy."

Diego Schwartzman on Instagram

Fognini commented with a heart-eyed emoji, a thumbs-up emoji, and a wink emoji, expressing his approval of Alcaraz’s choice of bag.

"I like green!!! 😍👍😉."

Fabio Fognini on Instagram

J Balvin, who is one of the most popular Latin music artists in the world, commented with three fire emojis, praising Alcaraz’s sneakers and showing his affection for the young star.

"With those Jordan Medellin, you’re going to break the triple 🔥 🔥 🔥love my g."

J Balvin on Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz will resume his Shanghai campaign on Wednesday when he will face 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. He has already won two matches in Shanghai after receiving a bye in the first round, beating Gregoire Barrere, 6-2, 7-5 in the second, and Dan Evans 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the third.

Carlos Alcaraz aims to extend winning streak against Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai Masters Round of 16

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open

Carlos Alcaraz will face Grigor Dimitrov in a Round of 16 clash at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

The match will be the fourth meeting between the two players, who are separated by 17 spots in the rankings. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Dimitrov 3-0. He defeated the Bulgarian in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) most recently at the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships quarterfinals.

Alcaraz, who is aiming to reclaim the World No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic, has been in scintillating form this season, winning his second Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships, as well as two Masters 1000 titles at Madrid and Indian Wells. The Spaniard has a remarkable 61-8 win-loss record this season.

Dimitrov, on the other hand, is aiming for his second ATP 1000 title in Shanghai. The 32-year-old has not won a title since the 2017 ATP Finals, where he defeated David Goffin in straight sets (7-5, 4-6, 6-3) in the final. He has a 31-18 win-loss record in 2023.

The match will be a contrast of styles, as Carlos Alcaraz relies on his powerful baseline game and explosive forehand, while Grigor Dimitrov employs a more varied and elegant approach, with a smooth one-handed backhand and excellent net skills.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face either Diego Schwartzman or Nicolas Jarry.