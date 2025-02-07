"Difficult period in my life" - Hubert Hurkacz talks knee injury, new coaching setup with Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu, and more (Exclusive)

Hubert Hurkacz is hoping for some “amazing results” in 2025 after recovering from his knee injury and creating a new coaching setup with Nicolas Massu and Ivan Lendl. The tennis player opened up about his current form during a brief chat in Rotterdam.

Hurkacz has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, having prevailed against Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round and Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 2-0 (ret.) in the next match. The Pole faces a familiar foe in Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals. He is bidding for his ninth career title at the tournament.

Hubert Hurkacz exclusive:

Hubert Hurkacz pictured at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam - Image Source: Getty

In an exclusive for Sportskeeda in Rotterdam, Hubert Hurkacz revealed whether he was satisfied with his current form. The Pole has produced mixed results so far this season, with five wins and four losses. He, however, said that he is optimistic about the efforts he’s been putting in to make technical changes to his game. In January, Hurkacz had voiced his desire to be more “aggressive.”

"I mean, it’s good. I’ve been working on a few things. It’s a process and I’m happy to be the quarterfinals here," he told Sportskeeda.

The 27-year-old faced one of his toughest ordeals in 2024, when he suffered a freak injury to his knee during his second-round match against Arthur Fils at Wimbledon. The Pole, who was one of the top five favorites to win the title, was sidelined for a month and had to forgo his spot at the Paris Olympics. He was one of the top favorites for the mixed doubles gold alongside Iga Swiatek at the event.

Before undergoing surgery and throughout his recovery process, he was in touch with Novak Djokovic, who, himself, was tending to a knee injury he suffered at the French Open. "He (Djokovic) was really, really supportive and helpful," he told the ATP at the time.

Hurkacz was unable to obtain any favorable results during the remainder of the season and ended the year outside the world’s top 15. When asked about his recovery and devastating setback, the former World No. 6 said:

"Yeah, (the knee) it’s good. It’s good now. It was obviously a difficult period in my life that – what I didn’t have before. But a lot of experiences to learn from."

More than anything, Hurkacz, known for his lethal serve, is looking to expand his skillset this season. When discussing his goals for 2025, the two-time Masters 1000 champion said he believes he’s on track for some “amazing results.”

"Just, I think just improve my game and if we stick with the process we’re doing now, I really believe that I’ll have some amazing results."

Hubert Hurkacz, who was coached by former American tennis player Craig Boynton since 2019, announced his separation from the longtime coach in August 2024. Just days after ending his campaign with an opening-round loss at the Paris Masters, the player announced his new collaboration with esteemed coaches Nicolas Massu and Ivan Lendl.

Massu, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is best known for his work with Dominic Thiem, having coached the former World No. 3 to his sole Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open. Eight-time Grand Slam champion Ivan Lendl, meanwhile, coached Andy Murray to all three Major titles and both Olympic golds (2012, 2016).

At the tournament in Rotterdam, Hurkacz is accompanied by Massu. Meanwhile, he is in constant contact with Lendl, who is his consultant coach.

"It’s really amazing," Hubert Hurkacz told Sportskeeda about the collaboration. "Nico is here with me as the main coach and Ivan is – we’re talking with him daily and he’s giving me a lot of insights."

When asked whether Lendl was likely to accompany him to his tournaments in the future, he said:

"Yes, Possibly, possibly."

Hubert Hurkacz faces former Rotterdam champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, February 7. The pair have clashed five times on tour, with the former leading 3-2 in their rivalry. Their most recent clash came in the final of the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where the Pole fended off a championship point to come out on top.

