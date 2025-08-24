"Disrespectful to Alexander Zverev";"Where is Madison Keys?" - Fans furious over 'terrible' US Open poster ft. Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz

Fans were left furious with the US Open’s latest poster, which highlighted stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff while leaving out Alexander Zverev and Madison Keys. They also criticized the event for featuring doubles stars in the promotion while making it harder for doubles players to enter the mixed doubles event.

The US Open main draw begins on Sunday, August 24. Promotions for the final Grand Slam event of the year are in full motion, but its latest poster has caused a stir among fans.

The poster, shared on the US Open's X account, features multiple ATP and WTA singles and doubles Top 10 stars. However, they omitted World No. 3 and former finalist Alexander Zverev and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

"Not a Alexander Zverev fan but he’s so underlooked . Former finalist , doesn’t even make the poster . World #3," one fan wrote.

"Where is Australian Open champion Madison Keys? 🧐" another fan asked.

Several fans noted Katerina Siniakova’s appearance at the top of the poster. They pointed out the irony, as many doubles players, including Siniakova, could not even participate in mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open due to controversies.

"Hahaha Siniakova on top you are just a shame @usopen, a real shame..." one fan wrote.

"No, @usopen, putting Katka on the top of this pic wont make us to forgive you for robbing her during that mixed exhibition," another fan commented.

One fan questioned the placement of players, writing:

"Pegula center wtf 😂 over Aryna, Coco, and Iga, women who’ve actually won this Major is ridiculous"

"I see y'all didn't even try cause this is terrible. 😭" yet another fan wrote.

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys' 1R opponents at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev opens his US Open campaign against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo. Zverev reached the final here in 2020 and is hoping to reclaim that form. Despite a rocky season, he said he's "happy" to face top rivals en route to a potential deep run.

Carlos Alcaraz begins his campaign against big-serving American Reilly Opelka. Alcaraz has dominated the year alongside Jannik Sinner, and a win here would cement his path toward reclaiming World No. 1.

Two-time major champion Coco Gauff faces Ajla Tomljanović in her first-round match. Gauff, known for her recent finals and strength on hard courts, continues to build momentum after a coaching shake-up. Her opponent, ranked outside the top tier, may provide a solid start toward a deep run.

Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion, meets Mexico’s Renata Zarazúa in the opening round. Keys, ranked sixth and confident after her Grand Slam win, looks to harness the positive momentum and leverage her Flushing Meadows experience for another strong showing.

