“Distance means nothing when someone means everything” - Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa show their love on Facetime

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, two of the biggest stars in tennis, are no strangers to the spotlight. But even when they're not on the court, they're still making headlines.

They are the new power couple in the sport and they are not shy in showing their affection for each other. The couple, who are currently in different countries due to their professional commitments, posted a story on their joint Instagram account 'Tsitsidosa' on Sunday, July 30. The story is a screenshot of a Facetime call between the two.

“Distance means nothing when someone means everything,” the caption reads.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram

The couple is presumably in different countries, as Tsitsipas is in Mexico for the Los Cabos Open 2023, where he will play his opening match on Wednesday, August 2. His opponent is yet to be announced. Badosa, on the other hand, is recovering from her injury and hoping to return to the tour soon.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been dating since at least June 2023, when they launched their joint Instagram account called “Tsitsidosa”. The account’s bio reads: “Best friends & soulmates. Nothing less; nothing more."

The couple also shared photos and videos of their time together in Dubai, where they enjoyed some pool exercises and sightseeing. They also supported each other at the French Open, where Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals and Badosa had to withdraw due to a spinal injury.

"We understand each other and we are always there for each other" - Paula Badosa on Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa comments on her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa has recently shared details about her romantic relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Speculation about their connection began circulating during the 2023 French Open, when Badosa was seen in the audience cheering for Tsitsipas during one of his matches. After confirming their relationship, the couple has been very open about their affection for each other on various social media platforms.

Currently recovering from a spine injury, Badosa conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account, during which a follower asked her about her favorite memory with Tsitsipas.

She expressed that it's hard to pick just one memory because they share so many enjoyable moments and are always there for each other, forming a strong and blessed team.

"Can't choose one. We have so much fun together, feels like having a best friend by my side. We understand each other and we are always there for each other. We are a strong team together. It's a blessing," she wrote.

Paula Badosa via Instagram stories