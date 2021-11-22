Tennis rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 348th week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty is No. 1 for 103rd week

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Ashleigh Barty continue to reign atop the ATP and WTA rankings, ending the season as the world's top-ranked players on their respective tours.

Djokovic, who lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals at the ATP Finals on Saturday, has begun his 348th week at the top spot. Djokovic will be donning the Serbian jersey at the Davis Cup later this week before the men's tennis season comes to an official end.

Novak Djokovic has already broken Roger Federer's record for most weeks (310 weeks) as world No. 1 in men's tennis. He now looks in prime position to beat the all-time combined record (men's and women's), which is currently Steffi Graf's mark of 377 weeks.

Djokovic needs to remain No. 1 until the end of the 2022 French Open to tie Graf's record. With this week's rankings being the year-end rankings, Djokovic will remain No. 1 for at least another five weeks until the tennis season resumes in early January.

Alexander Zverev holds the trophy alongside Daniil Medvedev who holds the runners up plate after the Men's Single's Final at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy

Novak Djokovic is followed in the rankings by ATP Finals runner-up Daniil Medvedev (2) and ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev (3). Following the trio are Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Andrey Rublev (5), Rafael Nadal (6), Matteo Berrettini (7), Casper Ruud (8), Hubert Hurkacz (9) and Jannik Sinner (+1 to No. 10).

In the only other change in the top 40, Chilean Cristian Garin climbed one spot to No. 17, swapping positions with Russia's Aslan Karatsev.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who earlier this week said he would not play in January's Australian Open and remains uncertain about competing at Wimbledon next June, stayed put at No. 16. This is the Swiss' joint lowest ranking (he also ended 2016 as the 16th best player in the world) since 2000.

José Morgado @josemorgado 2020 top 10 (their ranks in 2021)



1. Djokovic (1)

2. Nadal (6)

3. Thiem (15)

4. Medvedev (2)

5. Federer (16)

6. Tsitsipas (4)

7. Zverev (3)

8. Rublev (5)

9. Schwartzman (13)

Ashleigh Barty ends season at World No. 1 for the third year in a row

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

With the women's season wrapping up on Wednesday with the completion of the WTA Finals, there are no changes to this week's top 10. Ashleigh Barty, who also ended 2019 and 2020 as the year-end women's World No. 1, has begun her 103rd week at the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings.

Barty currently owns the eighth longest WTA reign ever at the top spot, behind seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin. The Belgian spent 117 weeks at No. 1 during her chequered career. With Barty confirmed for adding 5 more weeks to her tally before the season resumes in January, she will begin 2022 needing to be No. 1 for 10 more weeks to get past Henin in this list.

Ashleigh Barty is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (2), WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza (3), Karolina Pliskova (4), Barbora Krejcikova (5), Maria Sakkari (6), Anett Kontaveit (7), Paula Badosa (8), Iga Swiatek (9) and Ons Jabeur (10).

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has ended her breakout season at No. 19 while former World No. 1 Simona Halep finished 2021 as world No. 20. 23-time Major winner Serena Williams is at No. 41, her lowest year-end ranking since 2006.

José Morgado @josemorgado WTA - 2020 Year End Top 10 (their ranks in 2021)



1 – Barty (1)

2 – Halep (20)

3 – Osaka (13)

4 – Kenin (12)

5 – Svitolina (15)

6 – Pliskova (5)

7 – Andreescu (46)

8 – Kvitova (17)

9 – Bertens (retired)

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya