"Do you know how difficult it is to ace a guy three times? And you sit like it’s normal" - Nick Kyrgios lashes out at his team for not supporting him enough during Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios is quite often seen engaging in constant chatter during his matches and expressing his frustration at the chair umpire and line judges, in particular. This time, it was his team situated in his player's box that was on the receiving end, as Kyrgios vented his frustration at them during the third and fourth sets.

In a crucial and perhaps match-defining moment in the 2022 Wimbledon final, Kyrgios was broken by Novak Djokovic after leading 40-0 on serve with the score at 4-4 in the third set and one set apiece.

While Kyrgios was naturally agitated at losing the game from a strong position, he was livid with his team for 'being relaxed' after he went 40-0 up in the game.

"Why do you stop – why don't you say something. Why do you get so relaxed? 40-0 and you relax! Why do you get to 40-15/deuce and then start. FINISH THE GAME!" Nick Kyrgios yelled towards his box during the match, adding, "Do you know how difficult it is to ace a guy three times? And you sit like it’s normal."

He continued to direct his anger towards his team during the fourth set as well, urging them to show a louder form of support. Kyrgios' father, sister, and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi were among those situated in his box throughout the match.

Earlier in the match, the Australian was agitated by a certain spectator who kept speaking to him between points and lashed out at the chair umpire for not taking action against her. He referred to a woman "who looks like she's had 700 drinks" as the spectator who was disturbing him

"She's distracting me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon final. There's no bigger occasion. You didn't believe me (earlier) and she did it again and it nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind...It's the one there in the dress, the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks bro," Kyrgios said to the umpire.

"Thank you for putting up with it" - Nick Kyrgios to the ball kids and umpires after the match

Nick Kyrgios receives his trophy at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Moments after falling short of victory in his maiden Grand Slam final, Nick Kyrgios shared a light moment with the tournament staff. He thanked the ball kids, umpires, and others, for 'putting up with him' as he got very animated in the heat of the moment during the match.

"Obviously to all the ball kids and the umpires, you and I have had a very tough relationship at times. Thank you for putting up with it," Nick Kyrgios said in his on-court speech after lifting the runners-up trophy.

He also mentioned his team during the speech, saying they were all exhausted after an intense fortnight at Wimbledon, but happy with his breakthrough performance at a Major.

"Me and my team we are all exhausted. Our team has played so much tennis. I am really happy, it’s the best result of my career so far," Kyrgios added.

Despite his multiple on-court outbursts and arguments throughout the tournament often becoming the talking point during his matches, Nick Kyrgios had a tournament to remember on the tennis front. He served very well throughout and won many key moments during big matches.

