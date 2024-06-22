Roger Federer recently shared the court with Hollywood actress Zendaya to shoot an ad for On, a Swiss sportswear company. The brand also has World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on board. Fans were left wondering why the 20-time Grand Slam winner opted to share the court with a Hollywood actress instead of a tennis player from his team.

Zendaya starred in a movie titled 'Challengers' which was released in April 2024. The movie is inspired by tennis and the story has been influenced by the lives of Federer and his wife Mirka.

Jumping on the 'Challengers' hype in the tennis world, Zendaya secured a multi-year partnership with On. Federer even recreated an iconic poster of the movie to welcome the actress onto the team.

More recently, the pair was spotted shooting an ad for the brand near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Fans were bewildered and questioned why the Swiss legend did not opt to shoot the ad with one of the tennis players that the brand sponsors.

"Does Roger know he has an actual female tennis player on his brand who he could shoot some ads with?" questioned one fan.

"Love Z but having young female tennis players Roger picked an ACTRESS? lmao," another fan said.

"He has an actual tennis player (a world number one) on his brand and he is instead using someone who looks like she’s never swung a tennis racket," one fan said.

"Why not Iga," asked another fan.

One fan explained why Zendaya may have been chosen for the ad.

"The reason he probably didn't do this promo with Iga is because he wanted to both use challengers' popularity to give ON a little help and because he wanted to reach non tennis fans population but i really understand people's frustrations if there are any," the fan explained.

"The closest we get to Roger back on the court," one fan said.

Roger Federer recreated the iconic 'Challengers' poster to welcome Zendaya to On

Roger Federer at the screening of his documentary (Credits: Getty)

On was founded in 2010 and Roger Federer collaborated with the brand in 2019. The player and the brand have since been synonymous due to their Swiss connection.

Earlier in June 2024, Zendaya officially joined On. She was greeted by the Swiss tennis legend with a recreation of her iconic 'Challengers' poster.

The former World No. 1 recreated the image and posted it on X(formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"It’s On."

The poster featured Zendaya wearing sunglasses while sitting in the stands at a tennis stadium.

