"Doesn't necessarily mean it's beginning of the end" - Novak Djokovic remains upbeat despite Australian Open SF upset to Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic said that his semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open on Friday is not indicative of the start of his decline.

The World No. 1 failed to find his rhythm as Sinner burst into a two-set lead, dropping just three games. Djokovic offered some resistance in the third. He saved a match point at 6-5 to reduce arrears.

Sinner, though, remained unfazed by the setback, breaking the 36-year-old before serving out victory in the fourth set to reach his first Major final. It's pertinent to note that Djokovic - regarded as one of the sport's best returners - leaked 54 unforced errors and failed to eke out a break point.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic allayed the perception that age is beginning to catch up with him.

"I still have high hopes, you know, for other slams, Olympics, and whatever tournaments that I'll play. It's just the beginning of the season. It's not the feeling that I'm used to.

The Serb did admit that a first loss in Melbourne beyond the quarterfinals was a surreal feeling.

"I mean, it kind of has been incredibly satisfying for me, you know, to start off most of my seasons with a Grand Slam win and never lost in semis or finals of Australian Open.

Acknowleding that he didn't play his best tennis, Djokovic refused to believe that it's the 'beginning of his end':

So this time it's a bit different, but it is what it is. Let's see. I don't know. This tournament hasn't been, as I said, up to my standard or criteria or the level that I would normally play or expect myself to play, but doesn't necessarily mean that it's beginning of the end, you know, as some people like to call it. Yeah, let's see what happens in the rest of the season."

Despite the loss, Djokovic will remain No. 1 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner awaits Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

"The streak was going to end" - Novak Djokovic after Australian Open semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic

Despite his loss to Sinner on Friday, Novak Djokovic remains the undisputed king of Melbourne Park. The 10-time champion is now 94-9 at the event, losing for the first time in 34 matches,

His last loss at the tournament came against Hyeon Chung in the fourth round in 2018. Since then, Djokovic tied Monica Seles' record of 33 straight wins at the event before falling to Sinner.

In the aforementioned press conference, Novak Djokovic admitted that when the dust settles, he will be in a better frame of mind to appreciate his accomplishments at the Happy Slam:

"Well, I'm kind of hot-headed right now. After the match it's very difficult to reflect on things in a more profound way. Maybe tomorrow, maybe in a few days' time, but I definitely have a lot to be very proud of, about, in terms of what I have achieved here.

"The streak was going to end one day. It was going to happen, and, at least I gave everything I possibly can under circumstances where I didn't play well, and I lost to, you know, a player that has a very good chance to win his first slam. That's all it is."

Novak Djokovic was chasing a record 25th Grand Slam this week to go past Margaret Court.

