Tennis fans have reacted to Dominic Thiem's recent update of his old wrist injury resurfacing.

Back in 2021, the Austrian damaged his right wrist during his second-round match against Adrian Mannarino in the Mallorca Championships. The injury worsened over time, eventually keeping him out of action for nine months across 2021 and 2022.

Thiem has been having a barren run on the tour this season, losing four of the five matches he has played so far. Addressing his on-court troubles on social media, the Austrian divulged the re-emergence of his old wrist injury.

"Little bit before the Challenger in Hungary, the first tournament back for me, my wrist started to make some issues again. I started to have those clicks again which bothered me also straight after I came back from the injury three years ago. And also this strange feeling came back and yeah it turned to pain in the last weeks and there is a minor inflammation there," Thiem said on Instagram.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Thiem's update. One fan opined that the former US Open champion would likely retire before Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal due to his persistent injury issues.

"So sad to hear this. He's going to retire before Novak and possibly even Rafa at this rate. He sold his soul to the devil for that US Open comeback," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan sympathized with Dominic Thiem, and claimed that the Austrian would have won more Grand Slams if not for his wrist issues.

"Such a fantastic tennis player ravaged by injuries. I'm sure he would have won more GS if it wasn't for that wrist. One of the best backhands of the century," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan seemingly opined that Thiem's career was well over with the latest development.

"Oh it's super super over," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jimmy Connors on how Dominic Thiem can "grind it out"

Dominic Thiem at the 2024 Kooyong Classic

Jimmy Connors recently suggested that Dominic Thiem should take inspiration from Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

In a recent episode of the Advantage Connors tennis podcast, Connors said Thiem has to grind hard keeping in mind what the Big 3 had achieved in their 30s.

"If that was me, I would say I'm 30 years old in comparison looking at Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, look at some of these guys. These guys who are playing well into their 30s, into their mid to late 30s, and what they've been able to accomplish. Why wouldn't you give yourself a chance to stay out there and and try to grind it out to get back to where you were," Connors said.

Connors maintained that Thiem, aged 30, still has enough time to devise a major comeback on the tour.

"He still has his name and his reputation. Being 30, yes, it is worth it. You know, because he still has some time if he's willing to pay the price," he added.

The Austrian is expected to return to action at the Estoril Open, which will commence on April 1.

