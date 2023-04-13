Dominic Thiem - "I leave Monte Carlo with a good feeling"

Dominic Thiem maintained a positive outlook regarding his early exit from the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters after losing to Holger Rune in the second round.

Following first-round defeats at both Sunshine Double events in Indian Wells and Miami, Thiem commenced his clay court season at the Estoril Open in Portugal. The Austrian snapped his five-match losing streak with a gritty win over compatriot Sebastian Ofner.

Subsequently, he put on a dominant display against Ben Shelton, winning 6-2, 6-2 to reach his first quarter-final of the season. But the 29-year-old was unable to progress any further as he was defeated by Quentin Halys in the last-eight stage.

Dominic Thiem next competed at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he made a strong start to his campaign with a commanding victory against Richard Gasquet. The 29-year-old was unable to maintain a similar level of play in his second-round match against Holger Rune. The Dane's attacking brand of tennis blew away Thiem as Rune won 6-2, 6-4.

Following his early exit from the Masters event, Thiem expressed that despite the need for improvements, he is satisfied with his performance in Monte Carlo and is leaving with a "good feeling."

"There are still many things that need to be improved, but I leave Monte Carlo with a good feeling. On to the next one," Thiem posted on Instagram.

"There is full trust again in the wrist, full trust again in the forehand" - Dominic Thiem

Following his dominant victory over Richard Gasquet at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Dominic Thiem expressed optimism regarding the power returning to his shots after his persistent wrist injury.

"The power was not there last year even when I started to win matches and playing better. In the inner season the power was not there yet. Also maybe not in the beginning of the year, but now, which makes me very happy, the last month, last weeks, it's coming back, especially in practice," Thiem said in his post-match interview.

Thiem also stated that he now has full confidence in his wrist and forehand.

"I have the feeling that the shots are there, the power is there like before, but I was using it wrong. I was not using it in the right way, but there is full trust again in the wrist, full trust again in the forehand," he added.

Dominic Thiem will next compete at the ATP 250 BMW Open in Munich, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17.

