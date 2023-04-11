Dominic Thiem booked his place in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win over Richard Gasquet.

Thiem entered the match after reaching his first quarterfinal of the 2023 season in Estoril and produced a dominant display to get his third win over Gasquet in five meetings between the two. He has also registered only his fourth win of the season out of 13 matches so far.

The Austrian was asked in his press conference whether he lost some of his power along with his confidence during his wrist injury layoff. He responded by stating that he was missing power last year even when he was winning matches, but it was returning back. Thiem also stated that he now has full confidence in his wrist and forehand.

"The power was not there last year even when I started to win matches and playing better. In the inner season the power was not there yet.Also maybe not in the beginning of the year, but now, which makes me very happy, the last month, last weeks, it's coming back, especially in practice," Dominic Thiem said.

"I have the feeling that the shots are there, the power is there like before, but I was using it wrong. I was not using it in the right way, but there is full trust again in the wrist, full trust again in the forehand," he added.

The 29-year-old also noted that he inflicted a lot of damage with both his forehand and backhand during his match against Gasquet.

"Some positive signs happened already in Estoril, and today I had the feeling that I was doing from time to time good damage with both forehand and backhand," Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem will take on Holger Rune in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Dominic Thiem will next face sixth seed Holger Rune in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. It will be the very first meeting between the two players.

Rune has won 14 out of 21 matches so far this season, with his best performance being reaching the semifinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco. The Dane's last appearance on the ATP Tour came at the Miami Open, where he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.

Whoever out of Thiem or Rune wins will face either Matteo Berrettini or Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

