With little more than a fortnight left for the US Open to begin, preparations are on in full swing for both the organizers and the participants. After a period of uncertainty over the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominic Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu has expressed confidence that the American Grand Slam will indeed take place.

In a recent interview with Deportes en Agricultura, Nicolas Massu discussed the chances of his ward at the US Open. Massu also revealed that he and Dominic Thiem will traveling to the USA soon - where he expects Novak Djokovic to be present as well.

I try a lot to talk to Dominic Thiem and motivate him: Nicolas Massu

Austria's Dominic Thiem has shown marked improvement in his game ever since he enlisted the coaching services of Nicolas Massu. The experienced Chilean has not only sharpened Thiem's overall technique, but has also enhanced his mental conditioning on and off the court.

During a period when the entire world has been plagued by a health crisis, it is easy to lose one’s bearings and become disillusioned. But Massu has ensured that Dominic Thiem remains ‘motivated’.

“When you go through difficult times, you must have the ability not to shut yourself up and listen," Massu said. "Today with Dominic I try a lot to talk to him, prepare for the games and motivate him.”

Massu feels that Dominic Thiem has a great chance at the US Open

With World No. 2 Rafael Nadal pulling out of the US Open recently, Dominic Thiem has been propelled to the 2nd seed - which would ensure that he avoids Novak Djokovic before the final. Thiem has also been playing a lot of exhibition matches during the lockdown, which has given him a semblance of match practice.

Add to that Thiem’s ever-improving skills and we have a prospective Grand Slam winner on our hands. And Massu for one is quite upbeat about his pupil’s chances at the American Grand Slam.

"Dominic, being third in the ranking, will always be a candidate to win the US Open. He is clear about it, but everyone will also be looking forward to it,” Massu said.

Dominic Thiem will be travelling to USA

The Chilean also sounded very bullish about the US Open going ahead, while revealing the travel plans of Dominic Thiem. The Austrian's team will be flying to the States on Saturday, and Massu asserted that they were all well aware of the safety protocols in place.

"The US Open is played, they already confirmed it," Massu said. "We will travel on Saturday. There are many rules and precautionary measures. It will be something different from what we are used to.”

Novak Djokovic will be at the US Open: Nicolas Massu

After Rafael Nadal pulled out of the US Open there were murmurs that Novak Djokovic would follow suit as well. However, in a recent boost to the Serb’s participation, it was announced that no quarantine would be required by those travelling from USA to Rome.

This would ensure that the likes of Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem would be able to take part in the Rome Masters, should they test negative for COVID-19.

Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic

As such, Massu fully expects the World No. 1 to take part in the US Open. He further added that a majority of the top players would be taking part, even if a few more names decided to pull out.

"Djokovic will be at the US Open and if you see the list they are all there. At least 90% of the players are there. It may happen that someone else is deleted, but there are the best in the world,” Massu added.