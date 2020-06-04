Dominic Thiem picks his blonde hairstyle from 2015 as his worst fashion crime

Dominic Thiem talked about a variety of topics during his interview, including his hairstyles and eating habits.

Thiem also revealed that breaking into the top 10 was the moment that changed his life.

Dominic Thiem answered some interesting questions during his recent interview

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is known for his good looks, but he admits he has made some stylistic errors in the past; the Austrian called his blonde hairstyle from the year 2015 a 'fashion crime'. Thiem also believes his life changed completely the day he entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

During a recent interview with Organics Magazine, Dominic Thiem spoke candidly about his personal life and aspirations. He answered several rapid-fire questions on his daily life habits, while also explaining how his tennis background helps him remain composed during tense situations.

Dominic Thiem and his infamous blonde hair

Dominic Thiem bleached his hair blonde in 2015

Dominic Thiem's current hairstyle has been a trending topic during the coronavirus-enforced break from tennis. He bleached his hair in December 2019, and his frosted tips received mixed reviews from the tennis community. Fabio Fognini went as far as to comment that Thiem looked 'like a pineapple'.

Tennis Channel had launched a poll asking the tennis universe to pick which player between Thiem and Roger Federer did the blonde look better. In addition, ATP's official social media accounts had swapped the hairstyles of Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, and the Serbian player thanked the admins for 'upgrading' his haircut.

Thiem had recently spoken about his hair routine during the lockdown period. He had even said he would need a stylist again soon, because he had messed up his hairstyle after being left to his own devices.

But before this recent 'frosty' experiment, Dominic Thiem had adopted an even deeper shade of blonde back in 2015. And when asked about his worst fashion crime while talking to Organics Magazine, the Austrian player was quick to recall that blunder.

"My fully blonde dyed hair from 2015," Thiem said in reply, without batting an eyelid.

Apart from that, Thiem confessed he has broken five tennis rackets in his career, but only three have been caught on camera. He also picked Leonardo DiCaprio as the celebrity he would love to meet once in his life.

The two-time French Open finalist even touched upon the topic of the environment and said that human beings need to rethink their habits. He argued that we must not consume meat twice or thrice in a day, and limit its consumption to only twice a week.

Dominic Thiem feels breaking into the top 10 changed his life

Dominic Thiem talked about his tennis career also

Dominic Thiem has never won a Grand Slam, but he has climbed all the way up to the third position on the ATP rankings. When asked about the moment that changed his sporting life, Thiem replied:

"The day when I entered the top 10 for the first time."

The Austrian was referring to the year 2016, where he reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and broke into the top 10. Thiem also feels that it is his tennis background that helps him keep a calm mind during close encounters.

"When you experience this at a young age, you automatically develop these skills. With time and experience, the skills improve," Thiem said in response to being asked how he had improved his nerve and self-confidence.

Thiem also disclosed the mantra that helps him calm down after losing a crucial point. The 26-year-old said that gain his focus back, he reminds himself that the next point of the game is the most important one.

Interview with Dominic Thiem for Organics Magazine, where he gives short answers to 28 questions covering his dance style, his fashion faux-pas, his perfect quiet day and many more topics. Thanks to @DomiSascha for helping with the translation. https://t.co/9VRrmuWkFF pic.twitter.com/HelcdqmH7z — De Nela (@De_Nela) June 3, 2020

Thiem also revealed what he eats on the morning of a big match - like say a Grand Slam final. The 2020 Australian Open runner-up prefers to keep it simple and only has eggs, bread and fresh fruits for breakfast.