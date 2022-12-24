Dominic Thiem is upbeat about his comeback after an injury hiatus and has revealed his goal for the 2023 season.

The Austrian was out for nine months on the circuit after suffering a wrist injury in June of last year. He returned to the circuit in March 2022 but was unable to make a great comeback. His rankings fell as low as 346 by July after he suffered seven straight first-round losses.

Thiem, however, found his game in the last months of the season, climbing to 102 in the rankings owing to semifinal appearances in Gstaad, Gijon, and Antwerp.

The 29-year-old, who is presently competing in the World Tennis League, remarked that he believes he is on the right track.

“I have the feeling that I’m going in a good direction. The way is positive for me, the way I’m practising, I’m very happy about it,” Dominic Thiem told The National.

“I think I’m on my way to reach the goals for the off-season, which was to get those last missing percentages. And I feel that I’m playing better, like at the end of the 2022 season, which is a good sign. Coming towards the end of the season, coming closer and closer to the first real matches again and I’m happy about it,” he added.

The 2020 US Open champion also claimed that his goal for the 2023 season is to beat anyone in his path and advance as far as possible in every competition.

“Still it’s going to be really difficult since I’m not seeded and I can face anybody at the beginning of any tournament. But I’m fit, I’m happy to compete and I’m looking forward to starting. My goal is to be on the way again, to achieve this, to be able to beat anybody, to go far in every tournament and I hope during 2023 this will happen again,” he expressed.

Dominic Thiem: "I told myself I have to put a little bit of pressure on myself again, to start winning matches again, and it worked out well"

Dominic Thiem in action at the 2022 World Tennis League

Dominic Thiem concluded his 2022 season ranked No. 102 in the world with an 18-16 win-loss record. To ensure he rose in the rankings, he put some pressure on himself and it seemingly worked. In a span of four months, he climbed from No. 346 to finish the season as the World No. 102.

“The direction was definitely right. Still, I was not playing at my top level again and this I wanted to switch around in the off-season. I really have the feeling I’m on a good way and at the same time the expectations are rising for the New Year,” he explained.

“I told myself I have to put a little bit of pressure on myself again, to start winning matches again, and it worked out well. From 300 in the rankings to 100 in just three or four months, which was very good,” he added.

