  "Don't be so greedy" - Andre Agassi playfully scolds Carlos Alcaraz for hoarding Slam titles, urges him to 'share' with Laver Cup teammates

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 22, 2025 04:44 GMT
2024 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz and Andre Agassi at the 2024 US Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi jokingly scolded Carlos Alcaraz for being greedy with the Grand Slams and asked him to mellow down and spare some wins for his brothers. Agassi-led Team World claimed its third Laver Cup title after Taylor Fritz's final-day thriller against Alexander Zverev sealed the victory.

Alcaraz has been showing unmatched skills on the court in the 2025 season. He claimed his fifth and sixth Grand Slam titles at the Roland Garros and US Open, reclaiming his top spot on the ATP rankings after Jannik Sinner enjoyed it for 65 weeks. The Spaniard missed the beginning of the Asian hardcourt swing to participate in the Roger Federer-co-founded Laver Cup, having graced the Chase Center in his newest platinum blonde look.

The 22-year-old represented Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, and opened proceedings with Norwegian Casper Ruud, trouncing Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka in the doubles on the first day. Despite dispatching Francisco Cerundolo, he fell to Taylor Fritz on the second day for the first time in their head-to-heads. The latter then continued momentum by reclaiming the men's team competition title for Team World after beating Zverev in the finals.

In the post-victory speech, Andre Agassi pointed at Alcaraz and jokingly asked him not to be greedy by sparing some wins for his fellow players.

"Carlos, don't be so greedy with all those Grand Slams. Share some with your brothers, for God's sake," Agassi said.

Agassi also addressed Team Europe and expressed how wonderful it was to see the ace players exhibit their skills on the court.

"It is such an honor to sit agon the side of the court and watch you guys do what you do. It's remarkable and I wish you the brightest futures," he added (0:13 onwards).
Agassi took up captaincy after John McEnroe, who was a mainstay since the inaugural edition in 2017.

Andre Agassi expressed how Carlos Alcaraz's name on the roster always makes other players tense

Carlos Alcaraz and Andre Agassi at the 2025 French Open - Day Fifteen - (Source: Getty)
Agassi, the eight-time Grand Slam titlist who ruled the men's tennis domain during his time, has always appreciated the up-and-coming players. Well aware of what Carlos Alcaraz brings to the court, the American revealed how the Spaniard's name on the roster keeps the opponents on their toes.

"Every time you see Alcarez's name on the draw or next to you, it just kind of makes everything in your body tense up a little bit. You know what I mean?," he said in the Served Podcast.

Host Andy Roddick comforted him and jokingly said:

"I mean I don't know. I don't think he's going to be very good from here on out. It's like, I mean (he is) so overrated, so overrated. He can't, he has no variety. You'll be fine."

Carlos Alcaraz will next be in contention at the ATP 500 Tokyo, scheduled for 22-30 September 2025.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Edited by Samya Majumdar
