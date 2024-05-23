Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved has voiced her frustration over the decision to split the release of Bridgerton Season 3 in two parts. She called out the Netflix executive behind this choice, emphasizing that she "really didn't like" the person responsible.

The third season of the hit romance series Bridgerton was released on May 16. However, unlike the first two seasons, which got a bulk release, only the first four episodes of the eight-episode season were made available, with the second half set to release on June 13.

Netflix has recently adopted the split-release method for several of their shows, with the likes of Stranger Things, The Witcher, The Crown and You also getting the same treatment.

Ivana Nedved expressed her dissatisfaction with the new release format as she caught up with the show on her laptop while accompanying Sebastian Korda to cheer him on during the European claycourt swing.

She called out the Netflix executive responsible for splitting the release of Bridgerton Season 3 into two parts, lamenting the month-long wait in store for the remaining four episodes.

"Idk who is it at the Netflix offices that decided we were only getting the first 4 episodes of the new Bridgerton season and now have to wait a whole month (?) to see the ending by I really don't like you," she posted on her Instagram story.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's Instagram story

Nedved has been dutifully supporting Korda during the European claycourt swing. She cheered him on from his player box during his dominant Monte-Carlo Masters first-round win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while expressing regret over donning an all-white outfit in the rainy conditions.

Subsequently, the American crashed out of the Monte-Carlo Masters in the second round, losing 6-1, 6-2 to Jannik Sinner.

Although the World No. 28 exited the Madrid Open in the third round with a narrow 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 loss to Daniil Medvedev in singles, he clinched the men's doubles title at the Masters 1000 event alongside Jordan Thompson. Nedved reacted joyously to their triumph, celebrating the achievement on social media.

"Talking inappropriately about my girlfriend, family for 2.5 hours" - Sebastian Korda lambasted Italian Open fans during 2R win

Sebastian Korda

Following the Madrid Open, Sebastian Korda competed in the 2024 Italian Open, kicking off his campaign with a dramatic 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4 win over home favorite Flavio Cobolli.

Amid the closely contested battle, Korda was subjected to jeers and taunts from the crowd, prompting him to sarcastically blow a kiss to the hecklers after securing his victory.

The American later clarified that the fans in question had been hurling inappropriate remarks about his girlfriend Ivana Nedved, his family, and his coaching team throughout the match, thanking them for inadvertently providing him with added motivation to win.

"Shoutout to the fans behind me for talking inappropriately about my girlfriend, family and team for 2.5hrs. Thank you for the extra motivation... Still love yall," Sebastian Korda posted on X.

Nedved shared her appreciation for the 23-year-old's bold gesture, endorsing it as "ice cold" on social media.

Sebastian Korda's campaign at the Italian Open ended in the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to compatriot Taylor Fritz. The World No. 28 has since arrived in Paris for the French Open, with Nedved joining him to cheer him on at the claycourt Major.