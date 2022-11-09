"Don't be lame, cool people exercise their right" - Coco Gauff urges everyone to vote in 2022 US midterm elections

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has urged everyone to vote in the 2022 US midterm elections.

Gauff turned 18 earlier in March and recently cast her first ballot, which she made public via social media. She uploaded several images of herself on Instagram and urged others not to miss out on their chances and vote as well.

"Hey Everyone! Don't Forget to vote!! Don't be lame. Cool people exercise their right to vote," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

"Losing sucks, I'm gonna remember this feeling" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff became the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles this year. However, she faced a rare setback when she lost all six of her singles and doubles matches in Texas, leaving her with one last opportunity to end the year on a high note at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

During an interview with the WTA, the American reflected on her dismal performance in the year-end tournament, saying she wasn't happy with her performance throughout and didn't improve.

"I know, it wasn't my whole season," Gauff said, adding, "But I feel like I worked so hard to get here and I didn't take the opportunity as I wanted to. It's not even about the losses, just some of the ways that I lost. I feel like I didn't improve this week. I feel like I stayed stagnant. Usually in my career, even if I lose first round at a tournament, there's always some sort of improvement."

The 18-year-old is currently in Glasgow, representing the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup, where the Americans will face Poland and the Czech Republic in group play. Reflecting on this, she stated that she viewed the Billie Jean King Cup as a chance to finish her season on a positive note.

"I have a team and teammates who are ready to play. So I think right now, my mindset is just on that and try not to dwell too much on this because I still have a team I need to be there for. So I'm kind of grateful that I have that tournament, because it'd be an awful way to end the year on this," Gauff said.

She went on to say that it was the worst week of her career (the WTA Finals) and that losing will motivate her to do better in the future.

"It gives me a lot of motivation to do better, because losing sucks. I'm gonna remember this feeling and use it to feel when I practice and use it to feel when I hopefully play this again. The goal is to try to play again next year," she stated.

