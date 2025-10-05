"Don't say that" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle chastises American for featuring controversial rapper in match playlist

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reprimanded him for naming a controversial rapper while talking about his match playlist. The American tennis star is currently competing in the Shanghai Masters event in China.

While Fritz participated in the Japan Open in Tokyo, he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Riddle. The social media personality shares about the happenings on the tour as a well-known WAG. After the Japan Open campaign, she shared a Vlog on YouTube featuring moments from their stay in the Asian country.

While walking down the streets of Tokyo, Riddle asked Fritz about the songs he listens to get 'pumped up' before a match. Fritz said (from 4:50):

"It's usually just like one song, but sometimes it’s like Central C, and sometimes it’s 6ix9ine."

Riddle immediately rebuked:

"Ah, don’t say that."

Rapper 6ix9ine has faced multiple controversies, including legal troubles related to racketeering, assault, and weapons charges. He has also been involved in gang violence. Moreover, the rapper has drawn criticism for frequent social media feuds.

The World No. 4, however, explained his decision and even extended his list.

"Yeah, I’m sorry. It is like his music makes you feel like you’re ready to run through a wall. And there’s also like anime-like intro songs..." Taylor Fritz said.

At the Japan Open, Fritz put up some solid performances to reach the final. He defeated Gabriel Diallo, Nuno Borges, Sebastian Korda, and Jenson Brooksby before finishing runner-up to champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals what she 'adores' about the Japan Open

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, opened up about what she 'adored' about the Japan Open in Tokyo. In her YouTube vlog, she said (from 20:45):

"One thing that I just adore about this tournament is the fans. They are so sweet and so polite. Not only to me, his coaches, and Taylor himself, but also during the matches."

Further, she explained how fans cheer for both players during the matches in a heartwarming way.

"There are fans who have one flag for one player and another for the other player, and they cheer for both. They always stay for the encore interviews, too. These are things you simply do not see in any other country or tournament anywhere else in the world," she added.

While Fritz continues his Asia swing in Shanghai, Riddle has returned home. The World No. 4 got a bye in the first round at the Masters 1000 event before taking out Fabian Marozsan in the second. In the third round, he will take on the 32nd seed Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard.

