Novak Djokovic stated that his Cincinnati Open final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz was reminiscent of only a few matches he had played in his career, perhaps comparable to the final against Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open.

A thrilling clash took place in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final on Sunday, August 20, where Djokovic beat Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4). The match had garnered significant anticipation, primarily due to Alcaraz's triumph over the World No. 2 in the Wimbledon 2023 final a month ago.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Djokovic reflected on the intensity of the encounter, noting that he hadn't participated in many matches of similar magnitude in his career.

He drew a comparison to the 2012 Australian Open final against Nadal, which also tested both players' limits. After almost six hours on the court, the Serb won the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5, winning his third Grand Slam title Down Under.

Although the 2023 Cincinnati Open final extended over three sets, it nearly spanned four hours.

"I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life, maybe I can compare it to Nadal finals in Australian Open 2012 that went the distance. Obviously three sets today, but almost four hours," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's rivalry

The tennis rivalry between 37-year-old Rafael Nadal and 36-year-old Novak Djokovic is renowned as the most prolific in the annals of men's tennis.

The pair has encountered each other on 59 occasions, which is the most among the men. They have clashed in all four Major finals. In the overall head-to-head, the Serb holds a slight lead of 30–29.

Djokovic's advantage extends to 15–13 in finals across all levels, while Nadal has the edge at Majors, standing at 11–7. This includes a 5–4 lead for Nadal in the Grand Slam finals.

Specifically, Nadal dominates with an 8–2 lead at the French Open and 2–1 at the US Open. On the other hand, Djokovic has a 2–0 record against the Spaniard at the Australian Open and a 2–1 record at Wimbledon. Notably, the Serb remains the sole player to have defeated Nadal in all four Majors.

On Sunday, Djokovic secured his third Cincinnati Open title by defeating Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal, who won the Cincinnati Open in 2013, was unable to participate this year due to an injury that has sidelined him for the majority of the season.

