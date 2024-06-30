Former tennis ace Andy Roddick recently took a swing at former US President Donald Trump for puzzling comments about electric planes. He also took a jab at Democrats at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia on Friday.

In a widely circulated video from June 28, Trump joked about the challenges of flying when the sun isn't shining, mixing up electric and solar-powered planes.

"All they want is electric. They want electric army tanks. Electric planes. What happens when the sun isn't shining when you are up in the air? [laughter] I told you there would be problems. Now they want electric everything," Trump said at 29:43 (quoted via C-SPAN).

Trump also criticized car companies for abusing the subsidies given by the government by producing more electric vehicles than needed.

"Why would somebody want 100% electric vehicles and they are not going far? They are too expensive. They [electric cars] have a great place for a certain application. But you don't want 100%. They have made so many. They have spent trillions of dollars on subsidies," he said at 24:54.

"Have you noticed that car companies aren't selling cars but they seem very happy, you know why? They are getting massive amounts of subsidies from the government. Normally they would be all out of business beacuse they are not selling cars, they are making far more electric vehicles than you need," he added.

Roddick, no stranger to commenting on political issues, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and added his commentary. In a humorous but pointed jab, Roddick quipped:

"I don’t think he knows the difference between electric and solar …….Also Biden is old and stutters."

Andy Roddick called out Donald Trump for selling $60 branded Bibles

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open where he announced his retirement

A couple of months ago, Andy Roddick criticized former US President Donald Trump for selling branded Bibles at the steep price of $60.

The Bible, named "God Bless the USA Bible," is priced at $59.99 and comes with additional content, including the US Constitution, Bill of Rights, and the lyrics to Lee Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA."

Roddick reshared a Fox News video where an anchor questioned the media's criticism of Trump's Bible. Roddick clarified that the issue wasn't about wanting fewer Bibles, but about the ethics of a billionaire profiting from religious texts, which many organizations give out for free.

In his reply on X (formerly Twitter), Roddick wrote:

"No. They're saying there are organizations out there that do it for free, and that it's A) weird to put your own name on a Bible B) weird for a supposed billionaire to personally profit from selling a book of religion."

Andy Roddick has only won a single Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open and reached three finals at the Wimbledon Championships (2004, 2005, and 2009). Additionally, he also reached the final at the 2006 US Open.

The former World No. 1 was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017, five years after his retirement from the sport.

