“Weird to put your own name on a Bible”- Andy Roddick slams former president Donald Trump for selling $60 branded Bibles

Andy Roddick has slammed former US president Donald Trump for selling branded Bibles for $60.

The former US president has come under fire for selling a branded religious book at an exorbitant price of $59.99. The Bible is called "God Bless the USA Bible" and also includes some extra content- a copy of the US Constitution, Bill of Rights and lyrics to the chorus of Lee Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA."

Roddick reshared a video from Fox News, in which the anchor questioned whether the media wants fewer Bibles in the country. To this, the former World No. 1 replied that this was not the reason for criticism of Trump's Bible.

The American mentioned that a lot of organizations give out Bibles for free adding that it was "weird" for a billionaire to make a profit from selling religious texts. He reshared the video and replied:

"No. They’re saying there are organizations out there that do it for free, and that it’s A)weird to put your own name on a Bible B) weird for a supposed billionaire to personally profit from selling a book of religion," Andy Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Roddick has never shied from expressing his political views. Recently he shut down trolls who urged him to "stick to sport".

"So if I am supposed to stick to tennis, does that mean people can’t comment on sports?" Roddick wrote.

"This ain’t a real discussion" - Andy Roddick responds to pickleball player's claim that pickleball requires more skills than tennis

Andy Roddick at the US Open Legends Match

Andy Roddick replied to Christian Alshon, a pickleball player, regarding his claim that pickleball requires more skills than tennis and that tennis made him a better athlete as it required faster reaction times.

"Pickleball has made me a much better athlete than Tennis ever did. Faster reaction time and speed are needed since the ball is only coming from 10 feet away. Point for point, pickleball requires more skill than tennis," Christian Alshon wrote on his X account.

To this, Roddick replied that it was 'one of the most ridiculous things on Twitter'. He also threw a challenge that if any pickleball player ranked higher in tennis than Jack Sock's ranking in pickleball, he would commentate on a pickleball match standing on his head.

"It’s pretty hard to say one of the most ridiculous things on Twitter in a given day. Tell you what. If anyone pickle person ever ranks higher in tennis than what Sock will be at end of this year in his new paid pickle hobby, I’ll commentate a pickle match standing on my head. This ain’t a real discussion. Fun game. Dumb conversation," Roddick responded.

