"Don’t think we’ll witness something like this again" - Tennis fans endorse idea of putting Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer Laver Cup photograph in museum

Tennis fans have unanimously backed the idea of a photograph featuring Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer from the 2022 Laver Cup to be put in a museum.

Federer and Nadal are not just two of the greatest players of all time, but also two of the most popular athletes ever. No matter where they go, people shower their love on the legendary duo.

However, it's a treat at a different level for the fans when the two players come together and play alongside each other. Despite being each other's biggest rivals, Federer and Nadal have maintained a strong friendship over the last two decades. And some of their best moments together have come at the Laver Cup.

20-time Grand Slam champion Federer played his last professional match at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he teamed up with Nadal. Although Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock beat the pair, the image of Federer and Nadal sitting together in tears during the farewell ceremony moved the entire tennis world.

In another photograph from the same night, the two legends could be seen walking through the hallway of the locker room before their match. Eurosport recently shared the photograph on social media, suggesting that the iconic frame needs to be put in a museum.

"This belongs in a museum," Eurosport tweeted.

Eurosport @eurosport This belongs in a museum 🤩 This belongs in a museum 🤩 https://t.co/CP2Xcrp1pm

Fans were quick to agree, as the photograph reminded them of all the on-court battles Federer and Nadal have had in their careers. A few remarked that people had no idea how lucky they were to witness the duo.

"I miss this. I miss seeing them play every week. Tennis isn’t the same and I don’t think we’ll witness something like this ever again," a fan tweeted.

Omnni @omnii88 tennis isn’t the same and i don’t think we’ll witness something like this ever again… Eurosport @eurosport This belongs in a museum 🤩 This belongs in a museum 🤩 https://t.co/CP2Xcrp1pm I miss this. I miss seeing them play every weektennis isn’t the same and i don’t think we’ll witness something like this ever again… twitter.com/eurosport/stat… I miss this. I miss seeing them play every week 💔 tennis isn’t the same and i don’t think we’ll witness something like this ever again… twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

"This literally defines their rivalry. Roger so calm and cool and Rafa so intent and ferocious. Lol," another user wrote.

li moh @li_mohap @eurosport This literally defines their rivalry. Roger so calm and cool and Rafa so intent and ferocious. Lol. @eurosport This literally defines their rivalry. Roger so calm and cool and Rafa so intent and ferocious. Lol.

"One day, we'll look back on watching games between these two legends, and think how lucky we were," another tweet read.

TennisFighters @fighters_tennis @eurosport One day, we'll look back on watching games between these two legends, and think how lucky we were. @eurosport One day, we'll look back on watching games between these two legends, and think how lucky we were.😔🎾

Here are a few more reactions:

RS 🩸 @bldg608 @eurosport Roger is so calm and cool.. Rafa is all business even while taking a walk in the hallway🤣 @eurosport Roger is so calm and cool.. Rafa is all business even while taking a walk in the hallway🤣

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @eurosport So much aura and positivity from these two! @eurosport So much aura and positivity from these two!

A look back at Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's rivalry

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer faced each other as many as 40 times on the tour, with the former leading 24-16 in the head-to-head. As far as Grand Slam tournaments are concerned, the Spaniard won 10 of their 14 clashes. Interestingly, the two icons never met at the US Open.

While Federer was the first to reach 20 Majors, his 36-year-old rival didn't just catch him but eventually surpassed him too. Nadal currently sits at the top of the table with 22 titles alongside Novak Djokovic.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes