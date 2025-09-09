Donald Trump makes feelings clear on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, voices surprise at his treatment from NYC crowd after US Open visit

Donald Trump made waves with his appearance at Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's showdown in the 2025 US Open final. The US President has revealed how he feels about his experience at the event after his noteworthy visit.Trump's decision to return to the New York Major after a 10-year absence led to controversial scenes during the men's final, especially because broadcasters were reportedly asked to censor any negative reactions to the President's presence. Despite this, videos from the stadium revealed that the 79-year-old received a mixed reaction from the crowd, with many spectators booing him when he appeared on screen during the national anthem.Due to heightened security, Donald Trump's presence also caused a major delay and forced Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's clash to commence with only 40% of the stadium occupied while fans were stuck in long queues outside. Nevertheless, the match unfolded in thrilling fashion, with Alcaraz claiming a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory to clinch his sixth Grand Slam title.After his visit, Trump said that he thoroughly enjoyed his experience at the final and praised Alcaraz and Sinner for their &quot;unbelievable talent.&quot; The US President also expressed surprise at the great treatment he received from the &quot;progressive&quot; New York crowd during the match.&quot;Well, I loved it. First of all, the two players have unbelievable talent. It just seems that they hit the ball harder than I’ve ever seen before, incredible talent. And I enjoyed it. I used to go all the time. Lately, it’s a little bit more difficult to go. I really enjoyed it. They were really nice,&quot; Trump said.&quot;The fans were really nice. I didn't know what to except. Usually, you would say that would be a somewhat progressive, as they say nowadays, crowd. Some people would call it liberal but we'll use the word they like to use, progressive, but they were great. The fans were great,&quot; he added.Despite Donald Trump's praise for Carlos Alcaraz, the US President generated a buzz with his seemingly unimpressed reaction to the Spaniard's victory at the New York Major. Martina Navratilova even accused Trump of being &quot;jealous&quot; after he was spotted not clapping for Alcaraz's victory.Carlos Alcaraz on Donald Trump attending US Open final: &quot;Playing in front of him, to be honest I will try not to think about it&quot;Carlos Alcaraz - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz felt that it was great for the tennis to have Donald Trump in attendance during the US Open. While speaking to the press before the title clash, the 22-year-old called it a &quot;privilege&quot; for the tournament to have the US President grace his meeting with Jannik Sinner.Alcaraz also said that he intended to put Trump's presence out of his mind during the final because it would make him too nervous otherwise.&quot;I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match. For me, playing in front of him, to be honest I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said.Carlos Alcaraz will enjoy a short break from the tour before returning to action at the Japan Open, scheduled to begin on September 24. Having reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking after his US Open triumph, the Spaniard will enter the ATP 500 event as the top seed.