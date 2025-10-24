"Donald Trump is single-handedly destroying" - Martina Navratilova ridicules White House advisor thanking President for 'saving' U.S.

Martina Navratilova took a dig at Donald Trump and White House adviser Stephen Miller, who heaped praise on the US President during a televised Homeland Task Force meeting. Navratilova has always been critical of Trump, even when he held the presidency from 2017 to 2021. Martina Navratilova, the former World No. 1, had won a record six Grand Slam titles across 1983 and 1984, simultaneously racking up the doubles wins. She held the top rank for a record 237 weeks and recorded the best professional season winning percentage, 98.9% in 1983, besides more historical feats. Her tennis career came to an end in 2006, but her dominance still resonates in the sporting world. While she made great strides on the court, Navratilova also emerged as a prominent gay rights activist and publicly disapproved of Trump’s policies and behavior. Having often shared her views on social media, the Czech-American took a dig at a White House adviser, Stephen Miller, who outlandishly heaped praise on the President, claiming that he had single-handedly saved the nation.Miller said:&quot;Let me just say, Mr. President, that this country was going to die without you. This country was going to actually die without you. That's what we were facing in 2024. We've been invaded for four years. Our communities were sinking. Our public safety had gone to zero. Cartels were running entire communities. Sex trafficking, child trafficking, labor trafficking was out of control. Overdoses were out of control. The cartels were claiming more and more territory. City services were buckling. This was a country on the verge of dying. And you alone saved it.&quot;Martina Navratilova opposed Miller's statement, claiming that Trump has been the sole reason behind bringing the nation down. &quot;Oh FFS. This country has been fine for 250 years… it’s a work in progress that trump is single-handedly destroying… and that’s not me saying it- it’s literally hundreds of millions of people saying it.&quot;Martina Navratilova once shared her take on popular podcast host Joe Rogan slamming Donald TrumpNavratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - Source: GettyJoe Rogan, the legendary podcast host who supported Donald Trump's re-election, was not particularly pleased with the latter's deportation and immigration enforcement policies. In one of his podcast episodes, Rogan expressed his frustration about the new development and how it was affecting even legal immigrants. &quot;The way it looks is horrific. When you're just arresting people in front of their kids, normal, regular people that have been here for 20 years, everybody who has a heart can't get along with that,&quot; he said. Martina Navratilova shared a clip of the podcast and pointed out that Trump’s supporters have started to dwindle.&quot;When you’ve lost Joe Rogan..&quot;The Grand Slam champion once wore an 'Impeach' hat, resembling Trump's 'Make America Great Again' hat, showing her clear distaste for the President at an exhibition match. a