Former WTA No. 7 Barbara Schett recently opined that Elena Rybakina was subject to brainwashing under the influence of coach Stefano Vukov. Schett also revealed that she had spoken about the Rybakina-Vukov controversy with Goran Ivanisevic, who briefly worked with the Kazakh before deciding to call time on their short-lived collaboration.

In a recent interview with Kicker Austria, Schett was asked about Rybakina repeatedly defending Vukov despite a rising number of controversial allegations against the coach. Several big names in the world of tennis have claimed to have witnessed Vukov misbehaving with Rybakina on several occasions. However, the Kazakh herself continues to maintain that Vukov didn't mistreat her in any way.

In response, Schett claimed that Stefano Vukov "brainwashed" Elena Rybakina to a significant extent. She also shed light on her conversation with Goran Ivanisevic, who worked with Rybakina at the 2025 United Cup and Australian Open, before the Kazakh's bizarre decision to bring Vukov back into the fold left Ivanisevic feeling blindsided, as reported at the time by The Athletic.

"Because she was brainwashed! I spoke about the subject at length with Goran Ivanisevic. He said the problem is that they are in a private relationship. Vukov wants to sneak in and get his place on the team back. That is obviously a disaster," Schett told Kicker Austria. (translated from German)

Schett went on to opine that Vukov should not be a part of Rybakina's life going forward. The Austrian also expressed her agreement with the WTA's indefinite ban on the Croatian coach.

"He has to get out of her life after everything he has done. I heard in Australia what he shouted from the players' box. That is simply not acceptable. That is why I think it is great that the WTA is protecting its players and has drawn consequences," Schett added. (translated from German)

Later on in the same interview, Schett compared Rybakina and Vukov's situation to the abuse of former WTA No. 4 Jelena Dokic by her father Damir.

Barbara Schett brought back Jelena Dokic's harrowing experience of abuse in light of Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov controversy

Stefano Vukov (left) and Elena Rybakina (right) (Source: Getty)

In 2017, Australian former WTA No. 4 Jelena Dokic revealed via her autobiography Unbreakable that she was both physically and verbally abused by her father-coach Damir during her playing days. Dokic retired from tennis in 2014 and was once a colleague and rival of Barbara Schett, who cited the Australian's example when talking about Elena Rybakina's situation with Kicker Austria.

"The problem is that many players don't dare to say anything because they're afraid of personal consequences. For example, I was incredibly afraid of Jelena Dokic's father. I would probably never have said anything because I thought he would kill me," Schett said. (translated from German)

"It was perhaps a little different with Dokic than with Rybakina because she was also beaten, but in your mid-20s you may not yet know what is really going on," she added. (translated from German)

Elena Rybakina was dealt a further blow recently after fitness trainer Azuz Simcich left her camp, with several tennis fans later alleging that Vukov had a role to play in Simcich's departure.

