"Elena Rybakina can’t help her quiet nature" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defends Kazakh against ‘least exciting player’ claim

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs defended Elena Rybakina against the claim that the latter's game was "least exciting" to watch. Stubbs' stand comes after Rybakina's recent 2025 Canadian Open semifinal loss to Victoria Mboko.

Rybakina defeated the likes of Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk to set up the semifinal encounter with Mboko. She took a set off the 18-year-old before falling 6-1, 5-7, 6-7(4) in two hours and 46 minutes.

A fan referred to the match on X and opined:

"On another note - Rybakina has got to be one of the least exciting players on tour. Despite her amazing skills. Try so hard to root for her but she gives you no reason. Excited for the final with Mboko."

Stubbs was quick to defend the World No. 12 and replied:

"She [Elena Rybakina] can’t help her quiet nature."

Rybakina rarely lets her emotions show on-court, even in winning moments. There were muted celebrations by the Kazakh when she defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. She was quiet and calm as she smiled and waved at the crowd after she won her first (and only so far) Grand Slam at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs lauds Victoria Mboko, as the latter, defeats Elena Rybakina to enter the Canadian Open final

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs. Image: Getty

Victoria Mboko defeated Elena Rybakina to reach the 2025 Canadian Open final. The 18-year-old sensation is vying for her first WTA title at the Masters 1000 event.

The home hope has had a stellar run with victories over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round and 2-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff in the Round of 16. After her semifinal win over Rybakina, Mboko is now the first Canadian player to defeat three Grand Slam champions at a single WTA event in the Open era.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs praised the young talent and shone the spotlight on her on X.

"This kid is the REAL deal. She has so much raw ability. Power, grit, great mover, huge serve, just amazing upside. There are some technical things on serve i would clean up, but damn she is going to win a lot of matches on the wta tour!" she wrote.

Mboko will face 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open title clash on Friday, August 8. It will be their first on-court encounter.

