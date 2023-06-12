"Elena Rybakina finally with the ranking she deserves" - Tennis fans ecstatic as the Kazakh secures career-high World No.3 ranking

Tennis fans expressed their happiness as Elena Rybakina achieved a career-high World No. 3 ranking.

At the start of the year, Rybakina made her way into the top 10. Throughout the current season, she has consistently performed well and achieved an impressive 32 wins from 39 matches.

Rybakina secured title victories at both the BNP Paribas Open and the Italian Open. Additionally, the Kazakh was the runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open and the Miami Open.

Rybakina's withdrawal from the 2023 French Open, due to a respiratory illness, did not result in any new points being earned in the world ranking. However, it also did not lead to any loss of points, allowing her to maintain a steady position at 5,090. Currently, she is only trailing behind Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka on the ranking ladder.

Fans took to social media to express their elation at Rybakina's recent rise in the world rankings. One fan stated that this new ranking is a well-deserved recognition of Kazakh's talent and hard work.

"Elena Rybakina finally with the ranking she deserves 😍 ," a fan tweeted.

Another fan has stated that Rybakina has been one of the top three players in women's tennis for several months.

"Finally! Elena Rybakina has been a top 3 players in women's tennis for many months now 👍 👏 😃 ," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Elena Rybakina gives fitness update after unexpected withdrawal from French Open 2023

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 French Open

Elena Rybakina recently provided an update on her recovery following her unexpected withdrawal from the 2023 French Open.

Seeded fourth, Rybakina performed admirably in the first two rounds of the tournament where she defeated Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova. However, she was forced to withdraw just before her third-round match.

The Kazakh was seen diligently practicing for hours before her match against Sara Sorribes Tormo. However, to the dismay of her fans and supporters, she was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a respiratory illness.

"I was not feeling good already the day before, so I did not sleep tonight and had some fever, and today I really tried on the warm-up, and I feel the right decision is to withdraw because it’s really tough to play with these conditions," Rybakina said at the time.

Four days after announcing her withdrawal, Rybakina gave her fans positive news by sharing a picture on her Instagram account of herself posing outdoors.

"Finally got outside #stepstorecovery," she captioned the picture. "P.S. got tired after a 30-minute walk..."

Rybakina's Instagram story

While it is uncertain when Elena Rybakina will return to competition, it is anticipated that she will resume play during the upcoming grass court season.

As the reigning Wimbledon champion, she will undoubtedly be eager to defend her title in 2023.

