Elena Rybakina shares happy snaps in cozy fits as she enjoys her time in Florida ahead of Miami Open

Elena Rybakina is making the most of her time in Miami ahead of her WTA 1000 campaign there. The Kazakh shared a few pictures online, showcasing her stay at the East Miami Hotel.

Rybakina had a commanding run at last year’s Miami Open, defeating Clara Tauson, Taylor Townsend, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals, and Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals.

Rybakina, seeded fourth last year, faced home favorite Danielle Collins in the final. She struggled and eventually lost in straight sets 5-7, 3-6. With the victory, Collins became the lowest-ranked player (No. 53) to win the title.

Nonetheless, the Kazakh is now focusing on the upcoming Miami Open. She took some time to enjoy her stay in the city, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. In the first slide, she was seen enjoying coffee while basking in the sun. The next two pictures featured her flashing a victory sign and working out on a treadmill.

"Always nice to be back @eastmia," she wrote.

Here are the pictures shared by Rybakina on Instagram:

Elena Rybakina has yet to win a title this season and will aim for her first at the 2025 Miami Open.

Elena Rybakina will start her 2025 Miami Open campaign against Ashlyn Krueger

Elena Rybakina at BNP Paribas Open - Day 7 - Image Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina will take on home favorite Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday, March 20.

The 25-year-old has delivered promising performances in 2025 but has yet to win a title. At the Australian Open, she made a solid run before falling to eventual champion Madison Keys in the fourth round, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6.

She stepped up her performance at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi, reaching the semifinals before losing to Belinda Bencic 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. Entering the Qatar Open as the fifth seed, Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals before being defeated by Iga Swiatek 2-6, 5-7.

The World No. 8 then advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships but fell to 12th seed Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-4, 3-6. Their next meeting at the BNP Paribas Open was even more one-sided, with Rybakina suffering a 1-6, 2-6 defeat in the fourth round.

Rybakina's upcoming match against Krueger will be their first-ever meeting on tour, with their head-to-head currently at 0-0. The winner will advance to the third round to face either Leylah Fernandez or Alycia Parks.

