Elena Rybakina spotted with banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov as she continues hard court training ahead of BJK Cup qualifiers

Elena Rybakina has reignited controversy after being spotted with her suspended coach, Stefano Vukov, just days before leading Team Kazakhstan in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane. While Vukov's suspension does not permit him to enter official competition sites, his sighting with Rybakina during her pre-tournament training has raised concern and reignited speculation about their controversial relationship.

Ad

The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers will start on April 10 at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena, as Group D counterparts Australia and Colombia face Kazakhstan. The qualifiers consist of a round-robin six-group structure, where the champion of each group receives an entry into the 2025 Finals in Shenzhen, apart from host China and last year's champions Italy.

Rybakina headlines a roster that includes Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Zarina Diyas, and doubles specialist Anna Danilina. Captained by Yuriy Schukin, the team faces a stern test against fourth-seeded Australia on the opening day, whose squad boasts the likes of Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Hunter, Ellen Perez, and is led by captain Samantha Stosur.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of their Brisbane campaign, Rybakina has been sharpening her game on the hard courts of Dubai. This is where the 2022 Wimbledon title winner was seen with Vukov in a group photograph shared on Instagram by her physiotherapist Stefan Duell.

Checkout the picture here:

Screengrab of Elena Rybakina's physiotherapist Stefan Duell's Instagram stories (@stefanduell)

The photograph included Rybakina posing with the whole support group, including Vukov, who was suspended by the WTA back in March following an investigation that determined he violated the organization's Code of Conduct.

Ad

WTA determined that Vukov had engaged in conduct that equated to mental abuse, and thus he has received a one-year ban that bars him from earning official credentials at WTA events, such as access to practice courts, locker rooms, and player facilities.

Despite the gravity of the revelations, Rybakina has remained vocal in the Croatian coach's support, speaking publicly that Vukov "never abused" her when she trained with him. Following the WTA taking its action, she protested against the disciplinary process on the basis of what she saw as unfairness and lack of transparency.

Ad

Elena Rybakina opened up about the toll of setting unrealistically high expectations for herself

In Picture: Elena Rybakina during the 2023 French Open (Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina attested that the biggest test for her has not been external pressure but the very high standards she sets for herself. After her 2022 Wimbledon victory, she won two WTA 1000 titles in 2023. Although she won three WTA 500 titles in 2024, injury problems derailed her season, and she is still championship-less as of 2025.

Ad

Talking at the Tennis Insider Club with Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, and Jasmine Paolini, Rybakina, 25, admitted that she does get disappointed when things do not go her way but has faith in her team to keep her on track.

"Well, I think the most difficult is that you expect a lot from yourself. It’s not really expectations of other people. Then when something doesn’t go your way, you’re getting upset. This is where it’s important who you surround yourself with. You need some kind of support. Someone who can push you. The team who believes in you. Family, friends… we lose more than we win in the end of the day. It’s something you need to work at every day," Elena Rybakina said. (11:40 onwards)

Ad

Elena Rybakina also shared about the unpredictability of health in tennis and highlighted the necessity of going on despite it all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author S Shahi Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.



With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.



In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.



Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies. Know More