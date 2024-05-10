Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open 2024 due to health setback days after complaining about demanding WTA schedule

Defending champion Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the 2024 Italian Open just days after persistently voicing concerns about the demanding schedule of the WTA Tour.

Rybakina won the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome last year by defeating Anhelina Kalinina (W/O) in the final. Coming on the back of a semifinal exit in Madrid, the Kazakh was all set to begin her campaign in the Italian capital on May 10, facing Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round, having received a first-round bye. However, fate had other plans.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Italian Open announced that Rybakina had to withdraw at the eleventh hour due to illness. Oceane Dodin will now step in as her replacement.

"Elena Rybakina is forced to withdraw from the tournament due to illness and will be replaced by Oceane Dodin. We wish our 2023 champion a speedy recovery," the tournament's official account wrote.

