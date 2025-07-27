Elina Svitolina, with daughter Skai by her side, sends words of caution to Canadian Open opponents as she arrives in Montreal

Elina Svitolina anticipated her National Bank Open stint after touching down at Montreal with her three-year-old daughter, Skai. The Ukrainian player last played at Wimbledon, losing to Elise Mertens in the third round.

Elina Svitolina and ATP player, Gael Monfils, have been romantically linked since 2019 after the Frenchman took his chances while she was in Paris. They dated for a while and parted ways, only to get back together and get engaged in 2021. Months later, the athletic couple tied the knot, and the following year, they welcomed their daughter, Skai.

The little one is often seen on the tour with Svitolina and Monfils, who are balancing individual careers and parenthood. In a recent Instagram story by the 30-year-old, Skai stood by the window in an adorable pink-and-white striped dress and rocked a matching bow in her hair after touching down in Montreal, ready to cheer on her mother at the National Bank Open.

Svitolina captioned the story as:

"Ready to take on"

Svitolina with her daughter at the Canadian Open; Instagram - @elisvitolina

The former World No. 3 will begin her campaign on July 29, 2025, weeks after her brief time at the grasscourt major of the season. Elina Svitolina reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Roland Garros after a commanding victory over Jasmine Paolini. However, she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets, ending her run earlier than in 2023.

Following the heartbreak, she jetted off for a coastal vacation with her daughter and friends, where she surfed and enjoyed a much-deserved break, as posted on Instagram.

"Girls wanna have some fun," her caption read.

Svitolina's 2024 season was short-lived as she underwent foot surgery to address the persistent issues that affected her performances.

Elina Svitolina once shared that her conversations with fellow tennis mothers are usually around their babies

Svitolina at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Elina Svitolina, the 18-time WTA tour singles titlist, was on a pregnancy hiatus for seven months before making a comeback in April 2023. At the 2024 Australian Open, after the Ukrainian retired with a back injury in the fourth round, she was in conversation with BBC Sport, discussing how her conversations with fellow mothers Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki often included updates on how their babies were growing.

She also expressed pride in the current scenario of more players coming back on tour after their first or second childbirth.

"I read there were eight mums in the draw at the Australian Open this year and I thought it was great there were so many. I would say that four or five years ago, a lot of players wouldn't even think about coming back after pregnancy. But we have seen it is possible and I think it is really inspiring to see so many mums coming back after their first or second child. It is a big inspiration for women who play sport and in general. It shows you can push your body."

Elina Svitolina reached three major semifinals, the Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the US Open in 2023.

